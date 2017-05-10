Athletes of the Spring

Michael Fahey ’17

Men’s lacrosse

Manhasset, N.Y.

A First Team All-NESCAC selection on attack, Fahey paced men’s lacrosse with his team-leading 47 goals, 27 assists and 74 points. The senior tri-captain led all NESCAC players with 54 points in conference play, and he ranked third in goals with 37. In the Ephs’ March 5 season opener versus the Trinity Bantams, Fahey scored two goals, including the game-winner, and provided four assists. Three of his six points came in the fourth quarter, as he led the men to a 15-12 win. He earned NESCAC Player of the Week honors for his performance. Fahey also netted seven goals in a March 26 loss to Bowdoin and scored six in an April 11 win over Hamilton. In his 65 games as an Eph, he accumulated 122 goals and 60 assists for 182 points, while picking up 101 ground balls.

Cordelia Chan ’19

Women’s golf

Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Chan led women’s golf to a victory at the Vassar Invitational, as well as second-place finishes at Amherst’s Jack Leaman Invitational and the Williams Spring Invitational. A Second Team All-NESCAC honoree in the fall, she shot a 73 (par-72) on Day Two of the Vassar tournament, as the Ephs came back from a 14-stroke Day One deficit to win the team title. After finishing T-2 individually at Vassar, Chan shot a 75 (par-74) and a 72 at Amherst en route to a solo second-place finish. She had her strongest showing at the Williams Spring Invitational. After a Day One 75 (par-71), she won the individual title with a 73 on Day Two. She eagled the 18th hole from the right-side bunker, as the women finished second in the team standings.

Johnny Lamont ’20

Baseball

Groton, Mass.

In his rookie season, Lamont posted a 1.80 ERA, the second-best mark in the NESCAC among qualifying pitchers. The left-hander garnered a 4-1 record, throwing a conference-leading four complete games while striking out 37 batters in 40 innings. In Lamont’s first start on Bobby Coombs Field, an April 9 game versus Wesleyan, he struck out 15 in a nine-inning complete game. He yielded five hits, two walks and one unearned run as the Ephs prevailed 4-1. Lamont was named NESCAC Pitcher of the Week for his start against Wesleyan, and his 15 strikeouts were the most recorded by a NESCAC pitcher in a game this season. He earned Pitcher of the Week honors for a second time after throwing a one-hitter in a 1-0 win at Hamilton on April 29, striking out seven in a seven-inning complete game.

Lexi Curt ’18

Softball

Moorpark, Calif.

The NESCAC Player of the Year, Curt was a key cog in an Eph lineup that broke the school record for home runs. The junior catcher recorded team-highs of 55 hits, 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 RBIs, while hitting at a .417 clip with an OPS of 1.253. She had a 15-game hitting streak from March 24 to April 9 and homered in four straight games from April 5-9. Curt was NESCAC Player of the Week for the week ending April 10, during which she batted .563 (9-for-16) with seven runs scored, four homers and nine RBIs. In an April 13 win over RPI, she hit a second-inning grand slam to left, her record-setting 20th home run as an Eph. She went 6-for-11 with two runs, two doubles, a homer and three RBIs in the NESCAC tournament, as the Ephs won their second straight conference title.