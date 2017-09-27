Teal completes internship with Houston Rockets

Cole Teal ’18 has an undeniable passion for athletics that can be traced back to his very first word as a toddler: “ball.” He played three sports in high school and is a co-captain and guard for the men’s basketball team at the College. He hopes to channel his love for the game toward a career in sports industry.

After finishing his sophomore year at the College, Teal spent his summer in Boston interning for Fenway Sports Management (FSM), a global sports marketing agency that represents the Boston Red Sox. Despite his positive experience with FSM, he had his sights set on a future with the NBA.

“I was reaching out to everyone in the Red Sox who had worked in the NBA to begin building connections for the future,” he said.

As he entered his junior year, Teal searched for opportunities through TeamWork Online, a website that compiles a variety of available positions in the sports industry. Teal was a final candidate for internships with the NBA League Office, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets. With the help of FSM Senior Vice President of Sales John Clark, who previously worked with the Rockets, Teal landed a position with the Rockets as a corporate development intern.

The job included a variety of responsibilities and tasks, and as the only intern in the office, Teal did everything from sporting the mascot costume to collaborating with high-level executives over the summer. As the weeks passed, he gained the respect of those around him through his commitment to learning and maintaining meaningful relationships.

“It was a phenomenal opportunity to network and meet people by helping out in all different departments,” he said.

After two summers of interning in the sports industry, Teal received a return offer from the Rockets with inside sales, which entails cold-calling individuals for ticket sales.

While he is thankful for and excited about the return offer, Teal has a clear vision for his future: basketball operations. Basketball operations involves the management of a team itself, a task that includes scouts and general managers, as well as the director of player personnel.

“Now that I have my foot in the door, I have my sights set higher,” Teal said.

With this goal in mind, Teal reached out to Will Hardy ’10, head assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs and former basketball standout at the College. When Hardy heard of Teal’s interest in basketball operations, he invited Teal to the NBA summer league, an opportunity for teams to develop and evaluate prospective players, in Las Vegas this past July.

After an exciting and informative weekend of tours and conversations with the Spurs basketball operations staff, Teal prepared to board his flight back to Houston. While standing in the airport, he began a conversation with a man sporting a Rockets t-shirt, who turned out to be the director of player personnel for the Rockets. Creating yet another relationship from a friendly and fortunate conversation, he deepened both his connection with the Rockets and his understanding of how to attain his long-term goals.

In order to break into basketball operations, Teal hopes to find a position as a video coordinator, which would allow him to demonstrate his basketball IQ. As he works to develop his video editing skills and distinguish himself as a candidate, Teal has already attracted interest from several NBA teams.

In addition to his auspicious start in the sports industry, Teal still has one last basketball season as an Eph. He started 31 of 32 games during the 2016-17 season, averaging 9.7 points per game and a team-leading 2.0 3-pointers per game. Last year, the Ephs reached the Final Four of the NCAA Div. III tournament for the eighth time in school history.

“It was the coolest basketball experience I’ve ever had,” Teal said. “It’s not a one-person thing – everyone and everything has to be clicking. It’s a bond we’ll have for the rest of our lives, and we’re so much closer for it.” The team’s success reaffirmed his love for the sport and his decision to pursue a career in basketball operations.