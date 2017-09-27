Namaste spends summer with ‘Sports Illustrated’

Many students at the College are intimately familiar with the year-long struggle to obtain a summer internship that they are not only passionate about, but that is also useful for their career ambitions. Few find as good a match as Mandela Namaste ’19, who spent last summer at Sports Illustrated writing and fact-checking for the magazine.

Namaste has always loved learning about sports. Since his arrival on campus, he has been extensively involved with both sports coverage and sports trivia. Last February, he competed on Crackle.com’s Sports Jeopardy!, where he achieved second place and earned a prize of $2000.

“When I was younger, I developed a fascination with general trivia and facts, so sports trivia was the logical extension of that hobby,” Namaste said. He has continued to build on that passion throughout his life. He spent four years participating in Quiz Bowl-style trivia contests on his high school’s Mastermind team. Sports Jeopardy! was a natural continuation of this pursuit, and he now hopes to continue deploying his extensive knowledge with “trivia night at the Log or [an] appearance on another iteration of Jeopardy.”

His love of sports has extended far beyond trivia. At the College, he has been highly involved as a Sports Information assistant, having worked as a men’s soccer writer and a commentator for basketball, softball and baseball.

“Mandela is a bright young man who knows what he wants to do in life and is willing to work for it,” Sports Information Director Dick Quinn said.

Namaste’s enthusiasm went beyond the purple bubble last summer when Sports Illustrated offered him a summer of long but rewarding hours filled with a variety of assignments. “[I did a] combination of research, writing for the website, creating graphics for the magazine and much more,” he said.

Working with such a company also gave him opportunities to interact with big-name athletes. While Namaste was nervous when talking to famous figures like Abbey D’Agostino, a decorated runner who became an internet sensation during the 2016 Summer Olympics, “every single person I interacted with – from athletes to agents to PR reps – was generous with their time and easy to talk to,” he said.

Namaste said his favorite part of the internship was “the unforgettable 24 hours … when both my interview with Chris Boucher was posted and I attended NBA Draft Media Day.” His lifetime aspirations of working in sports media were reaffirmed through this work. “If I end up succeeding as a writer, I’ll always consider that day my ‘welcome to the real world’ moment,” he said.

Namaste said he felt that his college coursework prepared him for the job. “The internship was demanding and could require a lot of different skill sets on any given day … not unlike a typical day on campus,” he said.

The work provided Namaste with a real-world outlet for his knowledge and enthusiasm, as well as further confirmation of his “love for sportswriting and media.” He left with an even stronger incentive to “try to write as much as I can for whoever will let me” in order to pursue a career in the field after college. “I can’t recommend applying for an internship at Sports Illustrated highly enough,” he said.

Namaste is studying abroad in South Africa for the fall semester. Upon his return, he will be welcomed back to several commentary teams and will continue learning about and sharing sports stories.