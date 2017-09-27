Alice Lee succeeds Chris Mason as women’s lacrosse head coach

Born in Queens, N.Y., Alice Lee did not take an interest in lacrosse until she moved to Northampton, Mass. Now, barely an hour from where she first learned to love the sport, Lee is taking on her first head coaching role at the College.

Lee said that her main focus in coaching is “cultivating a team-before-self mentality” in her players. “I believe that great things can be accomplished when we focus on the greater good and what we can do as a unit,” she said. “I believe in taking care of each other and genuinely investing in people.” This people-first mentality is paramount to her coaching philosophy.

Lee began playing lacrosse in a Greenfield, Mass., pickup league during her freshman year of high school. While playing at Central Connecticut State, she spent her summers immersed in lacrosse as well.

“I chose to coach at different lacrosse camps during the summertime, instead of pursuing internship opportunities,” she said. “I really enjoyed teaching the game to the youth and high school players and watching them progress throughout the week. It was incredibly rewarding to see the lightbulbs click in their heads, and to help them overcome those mental and physical roadblocks.”

These experiences and sentiments laid the groundwork for Lee’s coaching career, but one experience at the end of a particular summer confirmed that this was the path for her.

“At the end of camp, a freshman in high school came up to me and gave me a hug along with a handwritten letter,” she said. “In that letter, she thanked me for helping develop her lacrosse skills and, more importantly, her confidence as a person.” This small gesture from a player reinforced Lee’s decision to pursue a career in coaching. It also influenced her approach to coaching, as she learned the importance of supporting the whole person, not just the player.

Consequently, Lee hopes to foster a sense of collaboration and purpose on her teams.

“Teamwork is an important aspect in all the different intersections of our lives,” she said. She often asks her team, “What does it meant to be a good teammate within the lacrosse team, your family and even the Williams community?”

Lee still has the letter from that young lacrosse camper; it serves as a reminder of what she deems “the bigger purpose” in her career as a lacrosse coach.

Lee also hopes to help her players grow on the field. She tries to tap into the element of competition present in athletic teams.

“I believe in competing and having our athletes challenge each other in the weight room, on the sprints and every time they step onto the lacrosse field,” she said. “It’s fun to compete and to challenge the limits.” This healthy competition is intended to help athletes improve their skills both as individual players and as a team unit.

Lee has also used her collegiate studies of entrepreneurship and management to her advantage as a coach. In a sport that is constantly adapting to new rules and in a department in which personnel are constantly changing, it is important to embrace new techniques and learn to work with such frequent changes. In athletics, like business, she must “constantly reassess and evolve business models in order to adapt to changing demands.”

“Having a strong set of core values is constant, but outside of that, you have to be adaptable in order to avoid becoming stale,” she said. “The best coaches are the ones that can stay true to themselves, yet reinvent their techniques and strategies as time goes by.” By continuing to apply what she learned from her professors, Lee hopes to become such a coach.

Following Chris Mason, who coached women’s lacrosse at the College for 33 years, is no easy task, but Lee is looking forward to the season to come with great confidence and expectation.

“Our goal is to get better every day and to do so by taking risks, making mistakes, competing and being fearless in the pursuit of that goal,” she said.