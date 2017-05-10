Women’s crew competes at New England regatta

At Lake Quinsigamond, in Worcester, Mass., women’s crew battled challenging conditions at the New England Rowing Championships on Saturday.

In the morning, the crews of all five boats went into their heats with the intention to place in the grand finals.

The two fours and the 3v competed in 1650m time trials. The varsity four+ placed fifth and the 2v four+ earned first in their respective trials. The 3v eight won the trial with a time of 5:36.49, one second ahead of second-place Bates.

Despite headwinds, the 2v and 1v won their heats. The grand finals got off to a strong start with the 2v four+. The rowers faced tough competition from schools that specialize in fours, but they fought hard and won with a time of 10:02.07, six seconds ahead of second-place Merrimack.

The wind continued to pick up throughout the afternoon, and racing was delayed for over two hours. When the course re-opened, race officials cancelled all events except for the 1v and 2v eight finals, which meant that heat times for the varsity four+ and the 3v eight stood in the place of final results.

Racing resumed with the 2v eight, which was coming off of a strong performance in the morning heat. The rowers competed hard, but challenging conditions got the better of them, and they finished fifth overall.

The grand final for the women’s 1v was the last race of the day. The Ephs had the fastest time of the heats and were excited to find a new level of intensity, but Bates had an open water lead by the 500m mark, leaving the race for second between Williams, Wesleyan, Wellesley and Tufts. During the final sprint, Wesleyan edged out in front, and the women took third in 7:28.25.

“It was good to see that the 3v and our 2v four were able to put down the fastest times in the morning,” co-captain Gabby Markel ’17 said. “As far as the final results of the 2v and 1v, there were things we did well, but we definitely have more speed to find and are excited to have another opportunity to line up with our competitors. ”

This weekend, the women will return to Worcester to compete in the National Invitational Rowing Championship.

They graduate Markel, co-captain Molly Borroughs ’17, Sarah Cooperman ’17, Rebecca Dunwoody ’17, Gemma Holt ’17, Emory Strawn ’17 and Katie Swoap ’17.