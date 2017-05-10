Athletes of the Week: Hannah Atkinson ’17 and Peter Hale ’17

May 10, 2017

Brooke Horowitch and Danny Jin, Sports Editors
No comment

Hannah Atkinson ’17

Women’s tennis

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

“Hannah has done a fantastic job this year putting in the work both on the court and with her fitness to be at her best. It’s been fantastic to see her improvement. I know it means everything to her to be able to contribute to our team goals, and her role has led us to great success.”

– Alison Swain ’01, Head Coach

 

Co-captain Atkinson went undefeated in two doubles and two singles matches last weekend, leading the Ephs to a third consecutive NESCAC title. Her 6-2, 6-1 victory over Katherine Wiley of Tufts sealed the women’s semifinal win, and her 6-0, 6-3 triumph over  Middlebury’s Heather Boehm helped Williams win the championship match.

 

Peter Hale ’17

Men’s track and field

Swampscott, Mass.

“Each day, Peter sets himself up to take a small step forward and makes it happen.  String together weeks and months of that, and the progress is staggering.  So when you see Peter’s work on a daily basis, somehow the mystique of his races is removed. ”

– Ethan Barron, Head Coach

 

Hale, a co-captain, crushed a 21-year-old meet record in the 5k at the Div. III New England Championships on Saturday, winning the race in a personal-best 14:16.22. His time qualified for NCAAs and was 1.05 seconds off the school record. He scored 10 points for the Ephs, as they finished fourth in the team standings.

Categories: Athlete of the Week, Sports

You may like

Kris Dufour, Associate Director of Sports Information May 9, 2018

Softball brings home third consecutive NESCAC championship

Softball (35-6, 9-3 in the NESCAC) took home its third consecutive NESCAC championship at Amherst this weekend, beating Trinity 7-1, ...

Kevin Coakley, Staff Writer May 9, 2018

No. 4 men’s tennis falls to No. 1 Middlebury in NESCAC semifinals

Men’s tennis (13–4, 6–1 in the NESCAC) lost to Middlebury on Saturday in the conference semifinals. The first signs that ...

Charles Ide, Team Correspondent May 9, 2018

Men’s crew competes at New England Rowing Championships

On Saturday, men’s crew charged into championship season with a solid showing at the New England Rowing Championships, with both ...

Cassie Deshong, Sports Editor May 9, 2018

Athletes of the Week: Kate Kennedy ’18 and Rebecca Duncan ’20

Kate Kennedy ’18 Women’s track and field London, England “Kate has consistently worked hard all season long.  It’s been great ...

Cassie Deshong, Sports Editor May 9, 2018

Athletes of the Spring

      Lexi Curt ’18 Softball       Tri-captain Lexi Curt ’18 has made her mark on the ...

John Toomey, Staff Writer May 9, 2018

Women’s tennis secures fourth straight NESCAC title

Last weekend, women’s tennis defeated Tufts 5-0 and Middlebury 5-3, earning the title of NESCAC champions. On Saturday, the women ...

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *