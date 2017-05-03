In a press release last Wednesday, Images Cinema…
Over the past week, the Record conducted its…
From Saturday through Monday, the Office of Student…
The recent push for an Asian American Studies…
Monday 4-30-18 7:34 p.m. Currier Hall: Several students…
Monday 4-23-18 11:29 a.m. Williams Hall: An officer…
Monday 4-16-18 11:27 a.m. Mount Hope: An alarm…
Monday 4-9-18 10:34 a.m. Chaffee Tennis House: An…
As Williams students, an influx of new information…
It is all too easy to forget about…
Recently, members of the class of 2020, paperwork…
Exclusive. The word often evokes powerful emotions. It…
To the editor, Williams College's proposed – and…
To the editor, We write as members of…
To the editor, Your article on the history…
Over the last three months, two beloved colleagues…
"Bernhard Music Center's second floor all-gender-bathroom(the windows were…
"Trent-coin by Ella." COLE O'FLAHERTY ’21 "Gagabucks"…
Grayson Chesbrough "I didn't know about Williams until…
"Jeffrey Israel." Peter Le '21 "Rashida Braggs."…
How does one define “freedom” in the…
Whitmans’ partnered with Forward Food to introduce more…
JEONGYOON HAN/FEATURES EDITOR “Aristotle, Virgil, Aquinas, Dante, Shakespeare.”…
BROOKE HOROWITCH/EXECUTIVE EDITOR Emmy and Jack served as…
Sophia Shin/Photo Editor I had the pleasure of…
Julia Cassell/Staff Photographer Carol and I first met…
Julia Cassell/Staff Photographer From serving in the military…
Kanye West and braggadocio are a more compatible…
Photo courtesy of Cap and Bells.The 25th Annual…
Photo courtesy of WCMA.Students in the course "The…
Photo courtesy of pw.org.In a memorable reading, former…
Softball (35-6, 9-3 in the NESCAC) took home…
Brian Grodecki ’18 forced a tiebreak but lost…
On Saturday, men's crew charged into championship season…
Kate Kennedy '18 Women's track and field London,…
Izabelle Ith '21 Women's track and field Petersburg,…
Rebecca Duncan '20 Softball Simi Valley, Calif. "Rebecca…
Photo courtesy of Sports Information. Julia Cancio ’18…
Dear President-elect Mandel, We at the Record wish you a warm welcome as you prepare to begin your tenure as ...
As Williams students, an influx of new information and ideas hits us daily. However, there are few places (and even ...
It is all too easy to forget about the mechanics underlying our dining halls and composting set-up, but that doesn’t ...
Recently, members of the class of 2020, paperwork in tow, bounced among the offices of professors and departmental assistants before ...
Exclusive. The word often evokes powerful emotions. It makes people feel better than others. It makes people resentful of others. ...
“Bernhard Music Center’s second floor all-gender-bathroom(the windows were scratched).” Isabel Andrade ’18 “I honestly don’t remember because I was probably ...
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Leave a reply