The Williams Record Editorial Board May 9, 2018

To President-elect Mandel: Issues to consider as the College moves forward and considers its priorities

Dear President-elect Mandel, We at the Record wish you a warm welcome as you prepare to begin your tenure as ...

Hannah Goldstein May 9, 2018

On Israeli-Palestinian discourse: From the logistical committee of SIPD

As Williams students, an influx of new information and ideas hits us daily. However, there are few places (and even ...

Elisabeth Lualdi May 9, 2018

Cleaning up after ourselves: Respecting the hard work of Dining Services

It is all too easy to forget about the mechanics underlying our dining halls and composting set-up, but that doesn’t ...

Jack Brent Greenberg May 9, 2018

Why majors should be abolished: Embracing the fullness of our liberal arts mission

Recently, members of the class of 2020, paperwork in tow, bounced among the offices of professors and departmental assistants before ...

Nevin Bernet May 9, 2018

The price of inclusion: A case for exclusivity

Exclusive. The word often evokes powerful emotions. It makes people feel better than others. It makes people resentful of others. ...

Katie Brule and Sophia Shin, Photo Editors May 9, 2018

Senior on the Quad: What’s the weirdest place you’ve peed on campus?

“Bernhard Music Center’s second floor all-gender-bathroom(the windows were scratched).” Isabel Andrade ’18 “I honestly don’t remember because I was probably ...

