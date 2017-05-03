Athletes of the Week: Emma Zehner ’17 and Jack Cloud ’17

May 3, 2017

Brooke Horowitch and Danny Jin, Sports Editors
Emma Zehner ’17

Women’s track and field

New Haven, Conn.

“Emma did an outstanding job in the 5k. She separated herself from the pack after the first mile and led the rest of the way, kicking in the final lap to shake off a tough challenger. I’m pleased with the great effort and smart pacing she displayed to earn the win.”

– Nick Lehman, Assistant Coach

Zehner ran a season-best time of 17:25.70 to win the 5k at Saturday’s NESCAC Championship. Her performance propelled women’s track and field to its fourth straight conference championship, and their total score of 239.83 was the highest-ever total by a Williams team.

 

Jack Cloud ’17

Baseball

Wilmette, Ill.

“Jack has done a tremendous job leading our team. No one loves baseball and hitting as much as he does. He has worked really hard at his craft, and when we needed someone to step up this weekend, he delivered. Jack has been a vital part of our lineup for four years, and we will miss him.”

– Bill Barrale, Head Coach

Cloud, a tri-captain and outfielder, went 9-for-18 over four games with three runs scored, two doubles and three RBIs. He has produced 29 runs and 39 hits from the leadoff spot, both seventh in the NESCAC, and leads the Ephs in batting average (.364), home runs (2) and steals (9).

