Goodrich Coffee Bar to move to Dodd dining area

Goodrich Coffee Bar will move next year to the former dining hall in Dodd House to accommodate the year-long renovation of Goodrich Hall, which will be closed for all of the next academic year for work on its roof, masonry and structure.

“The Goodrich Coffee Bar will be moving in to a space in the former Dodd Dining Hall,” Mike Bodnarik, associate director of the Office of Student Life (OSL), said. “We are working closely with campus partners regarding logistics and usage.”

Many specific issues remain to be resolved with the move, including whether or not the coffee bar could have night hours in its residential location. “This has yet to be determined and is under discussion … for next year,” Bodnarik said.

He also expressed that OSL was unsure what challenges the coffee bar might face in Dodd. “This is something that will be a learning process for the new managers next year as they will be operating in a new space,” he said. “We are not sure yet if we will be able to continue operating in the exact same way as in previous years.”

OSL plans for the coffee bar to move back into Goodrich Hall as soon as the renovations to that building are complete.