Goodrich Coffee Bar to move to Dodd dining area

April 26, 2017

Nicholas Goldrosen, News Editor
No comment

Goodrich Coffee Bar will move next year to the former dining hall in Dodd House to accommodate the year-long renovation of Goodrich Hall, which will be closed for all of the next academic year for work on its roof, masonry and structure.

“The Goodrich Coffee Bar will be moving in to a space in the former Dodd Dining Hall,” Mike Bodnarik, associate director of the Office of Student Life (OSL), said. “We are working closely with campus partners regarding logistics and usage.”

Many specific issues remain to be resolved with the move, including whether or not the coffee bar could have night hours in its residential location. “This has yet to be determined and is under discussion … for next year,” Bodnarik said.

He also expressed that OSL was unsure what challenges the coffee bar might face in Dodd. “This is something that will be a learning process for the new managers next year as they will be operating in a new space,” he said. “We are not sure yet if we will be able to continue operating in the exact same way as in previous years.”

OSL plans for the coffee bar to move back into Goodrich Hall as soon as the renovations to that building are complete.

Categories: News

You may like

Samuel Wolf, News Editor May 2, 2018

Wall on Paresky lawn protests Israel, U.S. borders

On Tuesday, April 24, the Coalition for Immigrant Advancement (CISA), the International Club (IC), Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) ...

Rebecca Tauber, News Editor May 2, 2018

Owner closes Subway on Spring Street, citing decrease in business

This Sunday saw the final day of Subway on Spring Street. The shop, which opened in 2009, rejoined Spring Street ...

Taran Dugal, Communications Director May 2, 2018

CC changes bylaw to increase MinCo representation on student-faculty committees

Earlier this month, College Council (CC) passed a bylaw change that stipulates the addition of two new positions on its ...

Brooke Horowitch, Executive Editor May 2, 2018

College contributes $400,000 to build new police station

  Earlier this month, the College gave $400,000 to the town of Williamstown to assist with the construction of a ...

Alan Louis, Contributing Writer May 2, 2018

Gold Standard Foundation executive discusses carbon offsets

Last Thursday, Lisa Rosen, chief operating officer for the Gold Standard Foundation, delivered a lecture on her organization’s contributions toward ...

Samuel Wolf, News Editor May 2, 2018

Beyond the Bubble: News around Berkshire County

Massachusetts state government distributes infrastructure spending across Berkshires Last Friday, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill that apportioned $200 ...

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *