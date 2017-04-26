CC promotes conversation about values

Last Thursday and Friday, students bear- ing chalk boards and stickers in Paresky Student Center and Goodrich Coffee Bar asked fellow Ephs questions like, “What does Williams value?”, “What should Williams value?” and “What do you value in a friend?” As part of the Purple Values initiative, a campaign pioneered by College Council (CC) members Michael Rubel ’19 and Chetan Pa- tel ’18 and Gargoyle Society member Tobias Muellers ’18, the boards and stickers aimed to generate dialogue about these questions, collect responses from community members and serve as a foundation for better defining values for the student community.

In response to the question, “What do you value in an education?,” some students said: “Having my mind blown,” “the opportunity to challenge my assumptions” and “knowing a concept well enough to teach it to someone.” In response to “What do you value in a conversation?” some students wrote: “An assumption of good intent,” “expectation of change and improvement” and “inclusivity.”

The chalk and poster boards followed an email from Patel to all students detailing the goals of the initiative and the product: “These values, the Purple Values for our Purple Valley, will be a concise and accessible list of principles to help guide our community.”

According to Rubel, the initiative is the product of parallel thoughts by several different committees and groups. Initially, CC heard of reports brought to the Committee on Educational Affairs that detailed different cases of students being disrespectful in the classroom, an impetus for the initiative.

“We saw a lack of overarching values or mission statement that could guide our community in a productive way,” Rubel said. “Even on CC, we think this sort of thing could be helpful since members often base voting decisions on their discretion, rather than on any other sort of guiding values.”

Muellers joined the conversation after talking with other members of the Gargoyle Society about parallel issues and seeing a message about a new community values discussion on the CC weekly updates sent to the student body.