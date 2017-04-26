Baseball beats MCLA, takes series against Colby

Last week, baseball (15–8, 4–5 in the NESCAC West) defeated MCLA and won three out of four games in a weekend series against Colby.

On Saturday, the Ephs took both games of a doubleheader against the Mules with walk-off wins. Played on Bobby Coombs Field, the games were originally scheduled for seven innings, but it took the Ephs nine to secure the first game and eight to close out the second.

In the opener, the teams traded runs early. After five innings, the game was tied 4-4. In the top of the ninth, the Mules managed two runs off of reliever Jack Bohen ’19 (1-1) to take a 6-4 lead.

The Ephs, however, led off the bottom of the ninth with three consecutive singles. Tri-captain Jack Cloud ’17 drew an RBI walk, and Jack Roberts ’18 knocked a sac fly to left to score the tying run from third.

With two outs, tri-captain Adam Regensburg ’18 lined a two-strike pitch into center, scoring Jackson Parese ’17 to notch a 7-6 win.

The nightcap was a pitcher’s duel between lefthander Sean Hager ’20 and Colby starter Emory Dinsmore.

Hager was nearly flawless, allowing just three hits for the game. He pitched all eight innings, striking out 10 batters and walking none.

The game was locked at 1-1 until the eighth inning, when Cloud smacked a leadoff double and Roberts reached on a fielding error. With runners on first and second and no outs, Kellen Hatheway ’19 chopped a grounder to the pitcher, but the throw to third base was wide, allowing Cloud to score the winning run.

The complete game earned Hager (3-1) the win, his third in five starts. On Monday, he was named NESCAC Pitcher of the Week.

Regensburg led the way offensively with a 4-for-5 performance in the two games. Adam Dulsky ’18 went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs.

Sunday, the Ephs and Mules played another doubleheader.

In the first game, Johnny Lamont ’20 followed fellow southpaw Hager’s excellent outing with a seven-inning, two-hit shutout. Lamont (3-1) struck out two and walked four.

“I don’t even think Johnny had his best stuff, but he really competed to get the two-hitter,” Head Coach Bill Barrale said.

Mules starter Taimu Ito nearly came away with a shutout of his own, but in the bottom of the seventh, the Ephs’ bats came to life. Ito (1-3) walked Regensburg, who advanced to second on a groundout. Dulsky stepped to the plate with two outs and singled down the third base line to score Regensburg, as the Ephs walked off for the third straight game.

The nightcap was also competitive, and the Ephs opened the scoring in the second, when Nate Michalski ’17 singled to score Hatheway.

Colby answered in the third and took the lead in the fourth.With the Mules up 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth, the Ephs began to claw back. Regensburg knocked a one-out double down the left field line, setting up Dulsky to drive him in, a reenactment of the walk-off from the previous game. Schaffer and Dulsky came around to score, making it a 4-2 Eph lead.

In the sixth inning, however, Colby loaded the bases with one out, prompting Tom Benz ’19 to relieve Will O’Brien ’19 (0-1) on the mound. Benz’s first batter hit a ground ball to Hatheway at shortstop, but Hatheway’s throw to second base went wide, allowing all three runners to score. A single and a walk reloaded the bases for Tyler Mulberry, who crushed a double to left to make the score 8-4 Mules.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cyrus Beschloss ’19 made it 8-5 with a sacrifice fly, but with two outs and the tying run on deck, Colby closer Jackson Ward struck out Cloud to end the game.

The men played the MCLA Trailblazers last Thursday. The Ephs dominated offensively, totaling nine runs over the first three innings in the 14-4 victory. Starter Tyler Duff ’17 (2-0) pitched five innings to earn the win, and Lev Schechter ’18, Cole Futterman ’17 and Michael Cassidy ’18 combined to hold MCLA scoreless in the last four innings.

The men currently stand fourth in the NESCAC West, though Barrale said the team’s division record has not reflected its strength. The top two teams from the NESCAC West qualify for the double-elimination NESCAC Championship.

“Three of our five [division] losses were one-run games, and in two of them we had the lead,” he said. “This team is very talented and a pleasure to coach.”

The men will play at RPI today at 4 p.m. before traveling to Clinton, N.Y., to play Hamilton in a crucial divison series on Friday and Saturday.