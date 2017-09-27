Standing with all of our students: Faculty and staff unite against quantifying human value

It sounds so easy: Drop a few dozen mostly low-income and minority students, admit more students with very high SAT scores and voila! Excellence achieved. Who needs a whole admissions office working year-round to identify the students who can contribute to making the College the vibrant, challenging, transformative place we all want it to be, and convincing them that Williams is the right place for them? Just run it by numbers! But this model would be morally wrong and educationally corrupt. We, the undersigned faculty and staff, reject unequivocally the idea of defining educational value in terms of quantitative measures that are non-definitive at best, biased at worst. The notion that the College is somehow sacrificing excellence for economic and racial diversity is offensive; more than that, it’s absurd. Those of us who have been here a long time know that the opposite is true: The harder the College has worked to recruit and admit students who are genuinely diverse in backgrounds and perspectives – and then making sure that they can thrive here – the more intellectually stimulating our academic environment has become.

We reject as unhealthy, dangerous and, in the case of the College, thankfully inaccurate the notion of a purely linear ranking of “quality” when it comes to the young people who apply for and attend college. Williams and other institutions of higher education should model another paradigm in which the value of whole people and of many-faceted experience is paramount. In these times, when hate, bias, power-mongering and self-aggrandizement rule the day, colleges and universities must resist the sloppy practice – all too common – of using ill-understood quantitative pseudo-analysis to justify the perpetuation of existing structures of power and influence. Experts in the field of education have long recognized that SAT scores are highly correlated with family income and privilege, and that they can be improved through things like test prep and tutors that cost money. Admission works hard year after year to craft a wonderful class without being biased by family background and privilege.

When we look at our students, talk with them across our office tables, stand beside them in our labs and see them succeed in their post-Williams lives, we see young people who have come to the College to become their best selves, to be transformed and to transform the world, to reach out into realms they had never encountered before. Words like “best,” “smarter” and “most talented” are largely irrelevant to what education is all about at its core. Instead, a Williams education involves learning how to recognize each other and how to think critically about ourselves.

The College must broaden and deepen its commitment to educational equity, not reduce it. To all of our alums and current students, especially those who feel targeted by calls to make the College less inclusive: We who work here are lucky to know you, to teach you and, in the end, to learn from you. We are humbled every day by what you all bring to the College, and we are here for you. To the new and prospective students who enter campus: We will work to make sure that the environment you find here will be open to your contributions, and we stand ready to welcome you, whatever your life experiences have been.

Signed,

Wendy Adam, Integrative Wellbeing Services (IWS)

Colin Adams, Mathematics and Statistics

Zaid Adhami, Religion

Jeannie Albrecht, Computer Science

Laylah Ali ’91, Art

Baktygul Aliev, German and Russian

Bilal Ansari, The Davis Center

Michelle Apotsos, Art

Juan Baena ’06, Alumni Relations

Tracy Baker-White, Center for Learning in Action (CLiA)

Andrea Barrett, English

Melissa Barry, Philosophy

Magnus Bernhardsson, History

Alexander Bevilacqua, History

Mari Rodriguez Binnie, Art

Julie Blackwood, Mathematics and Statistics

Jimmy Blair, Chemistry

Robert Blay, Special Academic Programs

M. Jennifer Bloxam, Music

Meg Bossong ’05, Dean’s Office

Emily Bourguignon, Development

Ralph Bradburd, Economics, Environmental Studies

Cheryl Brigley, Development

Deborah A. Brothers, Theatre

Jerry Caprio ’72, Economics

John Carasone, Development

Ashley Weeks Cart ’05, Alumni Relations

James Cart ’05, Provost’s Office

Matt Carter, Biology

Alison Case, English

Julie Cassiday, German and Russian

Maria Elena Cepeda, Latina/o Studies

Cecilia Chang, Asian Studies

Sophie Chatas ’16, Development

Kerry Christensen, Classics

Eddy Ciobanu ’15, Admission

Cassandra Cleghorn, English

Phoebe A Cohen, Geosciences

Cory Colbert, Mathematics and Statistics

Jeremy Cone, Psychology

José Constantine, Geosciences

Paula Consolini, CLiA

Abigail Conyers ’14, Admission

Andrew Cornell, American Studies

Ronadh Cox, Geosciences

Becky Crane, IWS

Sam Crane, Political Science

Annelle Curulla, Romance Languages

Mary Ellen Czerniak, Corporate and Foundation Relations

Charles B. Dew ’58, History

Lisa Dorin, Williams College Museum of Art

Georges Dreyfus, Religion

Helga Druxes, German and Russian, Comparative Literature

Lori DuBois, Libraries

Sara Dubow ’91, History

Carolina Echenique ’15, Admission

Holly Edwards, Art

Amal Eqeiq, Arabic Studies and Comparative Literature

Laura Ephraim, Political Science

Patti J. Exster, Corporate and Foundation Relations

Ezra Dan Feldman, English

Amy Filson, Development

Tracy Finnegan, CLiA

Jessica Fisher, English

Brooks Foehl ’88, Alumni Relations

VaNatta Ford, Africana Studies

Jennifer French, Romance Languages

Sarah Gardner, Center for Environmental Studies

Amy Gehring ’94, Chemistry

Steve Gerrard, Philosophy

Paul Gitterman, IWS

Mike Glier ’75, Art

Susan Godlonton, Economics

Christopher Goh, Chemistry

Matthew Gold, Music

Stephanie Gonzalez, Admission

Eva Grudin, Art, emerita

Kim Gutschow, Anthropology, Religion

Amie Hane, Psychology

Pamela E. Harris, Mathematics and Statistics

Laurie Heatherington, Psychology

Guy Hedreen, Art

Kate Heekin, Admission

Brent Heeringa, Computer Science

Brianna Heggeseth, Mathematics and Statistics

Janine Hetherington, Development

Jacqueline Hidalgo, Latina/o Studies, Religion

Celia Hilson, IWS

Amy Holzapfel, Theatre

Kiaran Honderich, Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies (WGSS)

Vivian Huang, WGSS

Jeff Israel, Religion, Jewish Studies

Sarah Jacobson, Economics

Cathy Johnson, Political Science

Kevin Jones ’77, Physics

Jason Josephson Storm, Religion

Peter Just, Anthropology and Sociology

Paul Karabinos. Geosiences

Katie Kent ’88, English and WGSS

Don Kjelleren, Career Center

Anthony Yooshin Kim, American Studies

Roger Kittleson, History

Steve Klass, Campus Life

Pia Kohler, Environmental Studies

Neil Kubler, Asian Studies

Ken Kuttner, Economics

Karen Kwitter, Astronomy

Sara LaLumia, Economics

Tim Lebestky, Biology

Joel Lee, Anthropology and Sociology

Sulgi Lim ’06, Admission

John Limon, English

Colleen Little, Development

Gretchen Long, Director of the Williams-Exeter Programme at Oxford, History

Dukes Love, Provost, Economics

Kimberly Love, English

Charles Lovett, Chemistry

Peter Low, Art

Dan Lynch, Biology

Molly Magavern, Special Academic Programs

Lauren Magrath, Development

Tiku Majumder, Physics

Angie Marano, IWS

Luana Maroja, Biology

Laura Martin, Environmental Studies

Martha Marvin, Neuroscience

Elizabeth McGowan, Art

Gage McWeeny, English

Karen Merrill, History

Robin Meyer, Career Center

Gregory Mitchell, WGSS

Mariko Moher, Psychology

Alejandra Moran ’17, Admission

Ralph Morrison ’10, Mathematics and Statistics

Laura Muller, Center for Academic Resources, Dean’s Office

Peter Murphy, English

Donna Myers, IWS

Kenda Mutongi, History

Steven Nafziger, Economics

Lama Nassif, Arabic Studies and Comparative Literature

Richard Nesbitt ’74, Admission

Gail Newman, German and Russian

Nimu Njoya, Political Science

Carol Ockman, Art

Doug Paisley, Art

Lee Park, Interim Dean of the Faculty, Chemistry

Paul Park, English

Shawna Patterson-Stephens, The Davis Center

Kashia Pieprzak, Romance Languages

Peter C. Pihos, History

Molly Polk, CLiA

Kailani Polzak, Art

Christopher Pye, English

Lawrence Raab, English

Jay Racela, Center for Environmental Studies and Geosciences

Ashok Rai, Economics

Mark Reach, Development

Anne Reinhardt, History

Mark Reinhardt, Political Science, American Studies

Jim Reische, Communications

Bernie Rhie, English

David P. Richardson, Chemistry

Neil Roberts, Africana Studies, Faculty Affiliate in Political Science and Religion

Barbara Robertson, Admission

Tyler Rogers, American Studies

Shawn Rosenheim, English

Mérida M. Rúa, Latina/o Studies and American Studies

Sophie Saint-Just, French and Francophone Studies

Marlene Sandstrom, Dean of the College, Psychology

Noah Sandstrom, Psychology

Rob Savage, Biology

Jana Sawicki, Director of Oakley Center, Philosophy

Lucie Schmidt, Economics

Gillian Sciacca, Development

Michelle Shaw ’95, Career Center

W. Anthony Sheppard, Music

Olga Shevchenko, Anthropology and Sociology

Lara Shore-Sheppard, Economics

Emery Shriver, Libraries

Christina Simko, Anthropology and Sociology

Shanti Marie Singham, History and Africana Studies

Stefanie Solum, Art

Steven Souza, Astronomy

Rick Spalding, Chaplain’s Office

Laini Sporbert, IWS

Anand Swamy, Economics

Jay Thoman ’82, Chemistry

Christian Thorne, English

Stephen Tifft, English

Chad Topaz, Mathematics and Statistics

Dave Tucker-Smith, Physics

Amanda Turner, Registrar’s Office

Janneke van de Stadt, German and Russian, Comparative Literature

Courtney Wade, Provost’s Office

Chris Waters, History

Tara Watson, Economics

Seth Wax, Chaplain’s Office

Kaatje White, CLiA

Rob White, Dean’s Office

Bernadine Williams, Development

Lauren Williamson, Psychology

Scott Wong, History

Ben T. Wood, IWS

Sharifa T. Wright ’03, Development

Saadia Yacoob, Religion

Kasumi Yamamoto, Asian Studies

Li Yu, Asian Studies

Betty Zimmerberg, Psychology