Men’s tennis tops Springfield, Vassar without dropping a set in first week

Men’s tennis (2–0) began its fall season last week with 9-0 wins over Springfield and Vassar.

The men defeated Vassar in a dual match on Friday at home without dropping a single match.

Alex Taylor ’20 and tri-captain Brian Grodecki ’18 began the action with an 8-3 victory over their opponents. Ben Lebowitz ’20 and Arturo Kam ’21 followed suit with an 8-2 triumph of their own. To round out the doubles contests, Austin Barr ’21 and Calvin Chung ’21 won 8-2.

In singles, Grodecki won 6-2, 7-6 (4) at the No. 1 spot. Tri-captain Sachin Raghavan ’18 kept the ball rolling with a 6-2, 6-3 win. Barr, Chung and Taylor each added victories, and Ananth Raghavan ’20 completed the shutout with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 sweep.

Before their contest against Vassar on Friday, the men kicked off their season on Sept. 20 with a 9-0 home victory over Springfield.

Barr and Chung earned their first collegiate victory with an 8-2 doubles win. Kam and Lebowitz mirrored their success with an 8-0 victory. To finish the doubles sweep, Taylor and Grodecki shut out their opponents 8-0.

Chung, Barr and Kam kept the ball rolling with consecutive 6-0, 6-0 sweeps in singles. Taylor and S. Raghavan dispatched their opponents, and Grodecki won a hard-fought battle against Springfield’s Alex Romaine, with a score of 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Head coach Dan Greenberg ’08 commented on the team’s impressive first week of matches. “We had a great opening,” he said. “We are a young team, but the players competed well. The first-years are jumping in smoothly, and our seniors and upperclassmen are setting a great example of how we want to compete.”

The Ephs have now completed the only two dual matches of the abbreviated fall season. They will travel to Middlebury, Vt., next weekend to compete at the ITA Regional Tournament. The seeded tournament begins on Friday and will run throughout the weekend, with the final matches played on Sunday.