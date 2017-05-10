Men’s track and field places fourth at Div. III New Englands

Men’s track and field hosted the Div. III New England Championships last weekend, finishing fourth with 76.50 points. MIT won 123 points, followed by Tufts and Bates with 96 and 84.5 points, respectively.

Day One opened with the first five events of the decathlon. In the 100m, Tom Riley ’18 ran the top time of 11.07 seconds (845 points), a personal best. Kyrien Edwards ’17 earned sixth overall, with a personal best of 11.93.

Next up was the long jump, and Riley again recorded a personal best, leaping for 6.52 meters, while Edwards jumped for 5.64 meters. Riley threw for an outdoor personal best of 11.16 meters in the shot put, and Edwards also walked away with a personal best of 9.49 meters for ninth place.

In the high jump, Edwards tied his season-best mark of 1.59 meters, which was good enough for 10th. Riley finished in seventh after leaping 1.68 meters.

To conclude the day, Riley dominated in the 400m in a personal best of 51.1, and Edwards followed in a personal-best 56.39 for sixth.

On Day Two, the athletes powered through wet and dreary conditions. The decathlon resumed with the 110m hurdles, which Riley won with a personal best of 15.42. Edwards battled his way back into scoring position with a personal-best 17.02 for sixth.

In the discus, Riley shook off a slow start and threw 30.92 meters for second place. Edwards, meanwhile, threw for a personal-best 29.01 meters for fourth.

The decathletes then moved indoors to pole vault. Riley shattered his previous personal best and moved up several heights before bowing out in third at 3.75 meters. Edwards also put on a show and set a personal best of 2.95 meters.

Riley and Edwards closed out the decathlon with the javelin and 1500m. Riley crushed his personal best to take second in the javelin with a 47.48-meter throw. Meanwhile, Edwards threw 36.81 meters for eighth. Riley beat another personal best in the 1500m with a time of 4:55.45 for second.

Not long after, Edwards secured his eighth-place overall finish, running a personal-best 5:19.41. At the end of 10 events, Riley’s final decathlon score was 6363, a personal record that places 15th on the Div. III national list, and Edwards’ was 4892.

In the long jump, co-captain Tobias Muellers ’18 leapt 6.49m for eighth. James Heinl ’19 snagged a point by throwing the hammer for 47.68 meters.

The second day of competition concluded with the 10k. The three Eph runners – Mitch Morris ’19, Ryan Cox ’20 and Will McGovern ’20 – broke 32 minutes, an impressive feat given the cold and wind. Morris was fifth in 31:50.00, Cox took sixth with a time of 31:57.23 and McGovern finished in 31:57.71.

At the end of the day, the men were tied with Bates for second with 22 points, and MIT led with 34.

Day Three opened with the shot put. Magnus Herweyer ’20 threw 15.28 meters for fourth place, and co-captain Chris Lyons ’17 and Liam Pembroke ’18 threw 13.53 meters and 13.41 meters, respectively.

Kenneth Marshall ’20 represented the Ephs in the 3000m steeplechase. He finished the race in 9:40.68 and placed ninth.

In the 1500m heats, Austin Anderson ’19 ran tactically for most of the race before surging in the final 200 meters to capture second with a personal best of 3:57.35. The next Ephs to finish were Tristan Colaizzi ’20 in 4:00.89, Ben Hearon ’20 in 4:13.16 and Lucas Estrada ’19 in 4:17.33. In the second heat, co-captain David Folsom ’17 ran a gutsy race and took second overall in a time of 3:52.10. Peter Kirgis ’20 was also in the heat and used the fast field to propel himself to a personal best of 3:55.96.

In the 400m, the Ephs snagged another 10 points behind the power of Muellers, who ran a personal best of 48.33 to secure the win. The pole vault was contested in difficult conditions, but Pierceson Brown ’18 battled hard and shook off a few rough jumps to snag a point with a 4.32-meter mark.

Ephs participated in each of the three 800m heats. In the first, Nick Gannon ’20 came away with a 1:58.93 mark. In the second, Kevin LaFleche ’20 and Alex Cowen ’18 finished in 1:55.35 and 1:57.10, respectively. Finally, in the third heat, co-captain Steve Yannacone ’17 ran a season-best 1:53.84.

Ian Mook ’18 threw 52.58 meters in the javelin and set a season best of 56.29 seconds in the 400m hurdles. Herweyer also returned to the field for the discus. He snagged three points with his sixth-place throw of 43.58 meters. Ian Outhwaite ’17 and Ian Kagame ’19 competed hard in the high jump despite challenging conditions. They cleared 1.91 meters and 1.86 meters, respectively.

Co-captain Peter Hale ’17 dominated the 5k. He spent the first few laps drafting off the leader before seizing the lead and never looking back. He finished in a personal-best 14:16.22, a stadium and meet record. He missed the outdoor school record by 1.05 seconds. Noah Williams ’17 pushed himself to his own outdoor personal best of 15:00.58 for fourth. Zeke Cohen ’19 also ran a personal best, crossing the line in 15:10.93.

The meet concluded with relays. In the 4×800, the relay team of Kirgis, Anderson, Colaizzi and Folsom finished third in 7:43.87. The 4×400 team of Elliott Fong ’19, LaFleche, Yannacone and Muellers turned in a fifth-place finish in 3:19.37.

“There were a number of standout performances from the team this week,” Head Coach Ethan Barron said. “Friday was a great start. The two decathletes and the three 10k runners all had tremendous efforts and posted huge [personal records]. Not only did they compete tenaciously, but each of them executed their plan brilliantly.”

The men will compete at home this weekend at the New England Outdoor Championships. The meet will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday and continue through Saturday.

The Ephs graduate Edwards, Folsom, Hale, Lyons, Outhwaite, Williams Yannacone, Nigel Bates ’17, Lucas Elek ’17, Luke Hinz ’17 and Keith Owiti ’17.