Athletes of the Week

Hannah Atkinson ’17

Women’s tennis

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

“Hannah has done a fantastic job this year putting in the work both on the court and with her fitness to be at her best. It’s been fantastic to see her improvement. I know it means everything to her to be able to contribute to our team goals, and her role has led us to great success.”

– Alison Swain ’01, Head Coach

Co-captain Atkinson went undefeated in two doubles and two singles matches last weekend, leading the Ephs to a third consecutive NESCAC title. Her 6-2, 6-1 victory over Katherine Wiley of Tufts sealed the women’s semifinal win, and her 6-0, 6-3 triumph over Middlebury’s Heather Boehm helped Williams win the championship match.

Peter Hale ’17

Men’s track and field

Swampscott, Mass.

“Each day, Peter sets himself up to take a small step forward and makes it happen. String together weeks and months of that, and the progress is staggering. So when you see Peter’s work on a daily basis, somehow the mystique of his races is removed. ”

– Ethan Barron, Head Coach

Hale, a co-captain, crushed a 21-year-old meet record in the 5k at the Div. III New England Championships on Saturday, winning the race in a personal-best 14:16.22. His time qualified for NCAAs and was 1.05 seconds off the school record. He scored 10 points for the Ephs, as they finished fourth in the team standings.