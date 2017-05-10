Athletes of the Week

May 10, 2017

Brooke Horowitch and Danny Jin, Sports Editors
Hannah Atkinson ’17

Women’s tennis

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

“Hannah has done a fantastic job this year putting in the work both on the court and with her fitness to be at her best. It’s been fantastic to see her improvement. I know it means everything to her to be able to contribute to our team goals, and her role has led us to great success.”

– Alison Swain ’01, Head Coach

 

Co-captain Atkinson went undefeated in two doubles and two singles matches last weekend, leading the Ephs to a third consecutive NESCAC title. Her 6-2, 6-1 victory over Katherine Wiley of Tufts sealed the women’s semifinal win, and her 6-0, 6-3 triumph over  Middlebury’s Heather Boehm helped Williams win the championship match.

 

Peter Hale ’17

Men’s track and field

Swampscott, Mass.

“Each day, Peter sets himself up to take a small step forward and makes it happen.  String together weeks and months of that, and the progress is staggering.  So when you see Peter’s work on a daily basis, somehow the mystique of his races is removed. ”

– Ethan Barron, Head Coach

 

Hale, a co-captain, crushed a 21-year-old meet record in the 5k at the Div. III New England Championships on Saturday, winning the race in a personal-best 14:16.22. His time qualified for NCAAs and was 1.05 seconds off the school record. He scored 10 points for the Ephs, as they finished fourth in the team standings.

You may like

Kevin Coakley, Staff Writer May 10, 2017

Men’s tennis upsets Mammoths, falls to Panthers at NESCACs

  Men’s tennis (13–7, 4–4 in the NESCAC) upset Amherst in the first round of the NESCAC tournament before falling ...

Molly Burroughs and Gemma Holt, Team Correspondents May 10, 2017

Women’s crew competes at New England regatta

At Lake Quinsigamond, in Worcester, Mass., women’s crew battled challenging conditions at the New England Rowing Championships on Saturday. In ...

Brooke Horowitch and Danny Jin, Sports Editors May 10, 2017

Athletes of the Spring

Michael Fahey ’17 Men’s lacrosse Manhasset, N.Y. A First Team All-NESCAC selection on attack, Fahey paced men’s lacrosse with his team-leading 47 ...

Mitch Morris, Contributing Writer May 10, 2017

Women’s track takes second at Div. III New Englands

After two days of tough competition, women’s track and field finished second at Div. III New Englands last weekend with ...

Noah Krawitz and Charles Ide, Team Correspondents May 10, 2017

Men’s crew rallies at New England Championships

Men’s crew spent the weekend at Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Mass., for the annual New England Rowing Championships (NERC), its ...

Caitlin Ubl, Team Correspondent May 3, 2017

Women’s track wins fourth consecutive NESCAC Championship

The sun was out on Saturday at Bowdoin as women’s track and field defended its NESCAC championship, prevailing over its ...