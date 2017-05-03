Women’s lacrosse ends season with loss to Middlebury

Women’s lacrosse (4–10, 1–9 in the NESCAC) took the field Wednesday against Middlebury in the last game of the regular season. In Head Coach Chris Mason’s final game, the Ephs fell 18-5.

The Panthers started off strong with six straight goals. The run was interrupted when Ang Vecchiarelli ’20 and co-captain Jenna Chodos ’17 for Williams to cut the lead to 6-2.

However, this short burst of offense marked the end of the Ephs’ first-half scoring. The Panthers scored five more points before halftime, and the score at the break was 11-2 Middlebury.

The Ephs started the second half with excellent offense. Although Middlebury won the draw, the women had a hold of the ball within the first minute and attempted to take advantage. After a shot on goal at 29:35, the Ephs kept control, but Middlebury eventually cleared the ball.

The Panthers scored with 26:42 left. Williams then won control of the draw, and Chodos scored on a free position attempt shortly thereafter.

Middlebury then had another series of five unanswered goals, with five different players scoring in a row.

Trailing by 14, the Ephs scored twice more before the game ended. After Gallop was yellow carded with 12:14 left, the team managed to get a goal in while playing with a man down. Chodos scored unassisted. The Ephs scored again with 7:48 leftwhen Emma Tenbarge ’19 got control of a rebound and put the ball in the net.

A late goal put the Panthers up 18-5, lead they would hold until the game’s close.

Jenna McNicholas and Mary O’Connell each scored four goals for Middlebury. Chodos led the Ephs in goals, having scored three out of the team’s five points in her final contest.

In goal, Panther keepers posted six saves out of 11 shots. Kate Furber saved five out of eight while she was in goal, and Alex Freedman saved one out of three.

On the Ephs side, the two goalkeepers posted a combined seven saves out of the 25 shots on goal. Margaret Draper ’17 made six of these saves out of the 22 shots on goal while she was playing. Ana Alvarenga ’19 saved one out of three.

“The season flew by, and despite our win-loss record, I am so grateful to have the opportunity to play the sport alongside such awesome friends and teammates,” Co-captain Brett Bidstrup ’17 said. “I am also lucky to have had Chris Mason as my head coach at Williams. I will miss seeing Chris’ energy and positivity every day at practice, but the comfort in knowing how much she cares for her players will hold true for a long time for me and many other women’s lacrosse alumni.”

The women graduate Chodos, Bidstrup, Draper and Katie Gallop ’17.