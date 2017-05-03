Spring Street Blues

Thursday 4-27-17

8:10 a.m. Paresky Student Center: A dining staff member reported that the radio antenna on the College-owned Dining Services box truck in the loading dock was bent over in two spots. The antenna appeared to have been vandalized.

12:35 p.m. Hopkins Hall: An officer took a stolen article report from a student reporting that a laptop and laptop case were missing from his room in Spencer House.

Friday 4-28-17

2:23 p.m. Rte. 2 Bus Stop: Officers responded to the bus stop at the intersection of Main St. and Spring St. for a report that there was an elderly man at the bus stop needing medical assistance. Village Ambulance also responded and transported the man to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Mass.

10:09 p.m. Mission Park: Officers responded to a possible fight in progress in the lounge. Officers found a group of extremely agitated male students talking loudly. The officers brought several students to the CSS office to file statements. WPD officers also arrived at the CSS office to conduct interviews. All parties declined to press charges.

Saturday 4-29-17

9:04 a.m. Dodd House: Officers responded to a report of large wasps in a room. An officer was able to remove one wasp from the room and let another one escape through the window. The officer submitted a work order to check this room for how the wasps might be entering.

1:15 a.m. Jewish Religious Center: Officers responded to the yard outside for a report of a student in distress. Upon arrival, officers activated 911 for an ambulance to respond. The student was yelling and rambling incoherently. Village Ambulance arrived and transported the student to Berkshire Health North.

12:51 p.m. Paresky Student Center: An officer responded to a fire alarm. The alarm was caused by burnt toast. The officer ventilated the area and reset the system.

Sunday 4-30-17

10:34 a.m. Cole Field: Williamstown Dispatch sent Village Ambulance to Cole Field for someone having an allergic reaction during a Williams Ultimate Frisbee Organization (WUFO) event. They transported a visiting athlete to Berkshire Health North.

3:02 p.m. Danforth Apartments: An officer responded to fire alarm caused by cooking. The officer ventilated the area and reset the system.

4:35 p.m. Dennett House: A student reported wasps outside her window. The student stated that she is allergic to bees and wasps. An officer checked outside on the south side of Mission Park and noticed a large hive on the fourth floor. The officer submitted a work order for pest control.