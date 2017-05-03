Athletes of the Week

May 3, 2017

Brooke Horowitch and Danny Jin, Sports Editors
Emma Zehner ’17

Women’s track and field

New Haven, Conn.

“Emma did an outstanding job in the 5k. She separated herself from the pack after the first mile and led the rest of the way, kicking in the final lap to shake off a tough challenger. I’m pleased with the great effort and smart pacing she displayed to earn the win.”

– Nick Lehman, Assistant Coach

Zehner ran a season-best time of 17:25.70 to win the 5k at Saturday’s NESCAC Championship. Her performance propelled women’s track and field to its fourth straight conference championship, and their total score of 239.83 was the highest-ever total by a Williams team.

 

Jack Cloud ’17

Baseball

Wilmette, Ill.

“Jack has done a tremendous job leading our team. No one loves baseball and hitting as much as he does. He has worked really hard at his craft, and when we needed someone to step up this weekend, he delivered. Jack has been a vital part of our lineup for four years, and we will miss him.”

– Bill Barrale, Head Coach

Cloud, a tri-captain and outfielder, went 9-for-18 over four games with three runs scored, two doubles and three RBIs. He has produced 29 runs and 39 hits from the leadoff spot, both seventh in the NESCAC, and leads the Ephs in batting average (.364), home runs (2) and steals (9).

You may like

Sports Information May 3, 2017

Softball defeats Middlebury, Wesleyan to secure NESCAC West crown

Softball (28–10, 11–1 in the NESCAC West) won three games at Middlebury and one at Welseyan to win the NESCAC ...

Joelle Troiano, Staff Writer May 3, 2017

Women’s lacrosse ends season with loss to Middlebury

Women’s lacrosse (4–10, 1–9 in the NESCAC) took the field Wednesday against Middlebury in the last game of the regular ...

Joelle Troiano, Staff Writer May 3, 2017

Dan Greenberg ’08 thrives as men’s tennis head coach

When he first visited the College, Dan Greenberg ’08 was not so sure about the small, secluded school. He was ...

Brooke Horowitch, Sports Editor May 3, 2017

Captains’ Corner: Sophie Kitchen ’17

Team: Women’s golf Hometown: Collingwood, Ontario, Canada Residence: Perry House Major: Chemistry Snack bar order: Nachos with mozzarella, pesto and ...

Will Gentilello, Contributing Writer May 3, 2017

Men’s lacrosse falls in NESCAC tournament

Men’s lacrosse (7–9, 4–6 in the NESCAC) closed its season last week with losses to Middlebury and Wesleyan.  The Ephs ...

Jake Foehl, Team Correspondent April 26, 2017

Sam Goldenring ’20 leads men’s golf to Spring Invitational victory

Men’s golf successfully defended its home course last weekend, winning the 2017 Williams Spring Invitational. Scoring conditions could not have ...