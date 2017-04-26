Goodrich Coffee Bar to move to Dodd dining area

April 26, 2017

Nicholas Goldrosen, News Editor
No comment

Goodrich Coffee Bar will move next year to the former dining hall in Dodd House to accommodate the year-long renovation of Goodrich Hall, which will be closed for all of the next academic year for work on its roof, masonry and structure.

“The Goodrich Coffee Bar will be moving in to a space in the former Dodd Dining Hall,” Mike Bodnarik, associate director of the Office of Student Life (OSL), said. “We are working closely with campus partners regarding logistics and usage.”

Many specific issues remain to be resolved with the move, including whether or not the coffee bar could have night hours in its residential location. “This has yet to be determined and is under discussion … for next year,” Bodnarik said.

He also expressed that OSL was unsure what challenges the coffee bar might face in Dodd. “This is something that will be a learning process for the new managers next year as they will be operating in a new space,” he said. “We are not sure yet if we will be able to continue operating in the exact same way as in previous years.”

OSL plans for the coffee bar to move back into Goodrich Hall as soon as the renovations to that building are complete.

Categories: News

You may like

Skylar Smith, Executive Editor April 26, 2017

CC promotes conversation about values

Last Thursday and Friday, students bear- ing chalk boards and stickers in Paresky Student Center and Goodrich Coffee Bar asked ...

Rachel Scharf, Executive Editor April 26, 2017

Panel discusses landscape of contemporary romantic literature

From Friday April 21 to Sunday April 23, the College hosted a conference entitled “Reading for Pleasure: Romance Fiction in ...

Noah Krawitz and Charles Ide, Team Correspondents April 26, 2017

Men’s crew falls to Wesleyan at Little Threes

Last Saturday, men’s crew traveled to Onota Lake to compete against Wesleyan in the Little Three Championships. Amherst historically has ...

William Newton, News Editor April 19, 2017

Lickety Split to relocate but remain open

Though the new Williams Inn will be built where Lickety Split is currently located, the College plans to make special ...

Ryan Kelley, Executive Editor April 19, 2017

Students, alumnae earn fellowships for post-grad opportunities

On April 10, the College announced that 15 students and four alumnae have been offered Fulbright grants for 2017-2018. This ...

Sophia Schmidt, Staff Writer April 19, 2017

Ephs promote Berlin wind farm’s promise

The following is the second part of a three-part series on the plan for the College to build a wind ...