Ephs take second at home invitational

Last weekend, women’s golf placed second at the Williams Spring Invitational. The women shot 617, while champion Amherst finished with 612. Cordelia Chan ’19 won the individual championship, shooting 75 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Ephs started with a solid 310, just six strokes back from the Mammoths with 304. The Panthers rounded out the top three with a score of 316.

The women were led by Liz Gudas ’18 and Chan. They were tied for the individual lead after Day One, along with Amherst sophomore Kate Weiss. After starting the last two tournaments in the 80s, Gudas started strong with a four-over 75.

Chan had a rough start to her round, racking up five bogeys and a double bogey in her first seven holes. She managed a two-under 33 on the back nine to also shoot 75 and posted two birdies and an eagle.

Co-captain Tracey Kim ’17 and Phoebe Mattana ’18 also matched scores with an 80 and co-captain Sophie Kitchen ’17 shot an 82.

Williams also played a B team consisting of Renee Kwak ’20, Cindy Wang ’20, Madeline Abrahams ’18 and Isabella Wang ’19. They shot a 339 and sat in fourth, just behind Middlebury. Kwak shot a score of 77, good for seventh individually. C. Wang and I. Wang shot 82 and 86 respectively, and Abrahams shot a 94.

On Sunday, the women had the low team score, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the six-stroke lead Amherst held after Day One. The Ephs shot a 307 for 617 total while the Mammoths shot 308 for a two-day sum of 612. The Panthers held their third-place position, with a 325 on Day Two taking them to 641. The Ephs’ B team improved by three strokes from its Saturday score to place fourth with 675 total.

Chan came out on top after two top-two finishes at both the Vassar and Amherst Invitationals. She complimented her 75 from Day One with a 73 and had the spectators on their feet when she holed out from the right greenside bunker on the 18th hole for an eagle.

“Watching her chip in from the bunker on her last hole – with a crowd – was one of the most exciting moments I’ve witnessed in collegiate golf,” Kitchen said.

Gudas was close behind Chan with a 76. She finished in a three-way tie for second. Kitchen, in her last competitive round at home, made a stellar comeback after struggling Day One. She fired a 76 and finished eighth individually, climbing six spots on the leaderboard.

Kim, also playing her last competitive home round shot an 82 and earned T-12 for the tournament. Mattana rounded out the A scoring with an 83, T-15 for the weekend.

The B team was led by Kwak, who shot an 85 to finish T-12 with Kim. I. Wang shaved off seven strokes from Day One. She shot a 79 to and moved up four spots on the leaderboard to T-17. Also at T-17 was C. Wang, who paired her Day One 82 with a Day Two 83. Abrahams finished T-26 with an 89.

“It was disappointing not to win at home,” Head Coach Tomas Adalsteinsson said. “We enter every tournament with the intention to play our best game and finish in the lead.

“The team is playing good golf. We played 22 shots better than we did in this tournament last year, and our scoring average for the year is lower than it’s ever been. We need to start the first round a little better by making a few more putts.

“We want to finish this season strong, especially for our two graduating seniors.”

The Ephs have completed their regular season and are waiting for at-large bids to the NCAA Championships.