Bill McKibben criticizes College’s approach to climate change in address

On Thursday, famed climate change writer and activist Bill McKibben spoke as part of the College’s Confronting Climate Change initiative.

McKibben began his talk by establishing the “pace and scale” of the effects of climate change, which he said, “came a hell of a lot faster and pinched a hell of a lot harder than we thought they would.” He described the dying o of coral reefs, the days earlier this spring when temperatures at the North Pole were fifty degrees above normal and the river in the Yukon that recently changed course as a result of glacier melt. “Is that biblical enough for you?” McKibben asked.

Roughly twenty years after writing one of the first climate change book for general audiences (The End of Nature), McKibben took “the moral urgency of his own work to heart,” as Fellow-in-Residence Elizabeth Kolbert put it, and “decided he was going to have to do it him- self.” McKibben was a leader of the Keystone XL resistance movement and was arrested for this cause. In 2008, along with seven Middle- bury undergraduates, McKibben founded 350. org, an organization that leads grassroots campaigns around the world to “dismantle the influence and infrastructure of the fossil fuel industry.” Named for the highest safe concentration of atmospheric carbon, 350.org has helped roughly 570 institutions divest from fossil fuels.

For much of his talk, McKibben shared photos from 350.org campaigns around the world. One picture showed herders in Garissa, Kenya, with signs describing the life-threatening drought they were experiencing. Another showed children in Les Cayes, Haiti, holding signs that read, “Your actions effect me. Connect the dots.” Many were aerial photos that showed large groups of people standing in formations that spelled out “350.”

McKibben also showed many photos of “kayaktivists” (activists in kayaks) blockading huge oil rigs and tankers. He returned several times to the example of Pacific Islanders protesting the construction of a coal mine from kayaks off the coast of Newcastle, Australia.