Athletes of the Week

April 26, 2017

Brooke Horowitch and Danny Jin, Sports Editors
Cordelia Chan ’19

Women’s golf

Windsor, Ontario, Canada

“Cori is playing amazing golf these days. She has worked hard on her game, making it more consistent, and we believe that her best round is even yet to come. Her focus is to play … through the very last shot.”

– Tomas Adalsteinsson, Head Coach

After several T-2 finishes earlier this season, Chan earned first individually at the Williams Spring Invitational with a 75 on Saturday and 73 Sunday. She made two eagles including on the final hole. Her performance led the Ephs to a second-place finish at the tournament.

 

Sam Goldenring ’20

Men’s golf

Florham Park, N.J.

“Sam has really developed into a confident player. He is now starting to believe in himself and realize he can win events. A bogey-free round at Taconic is amazing, let alone two of them back to back.”

– Josh Hillman, Head Coach

Goldenring shot a 68 on Saturday and a 70 on Sunday at the Williams Spring Invitational. His bogey-free scores on the par-71 course were lowest among individual competitors and helped the Ephs win the tournament.

