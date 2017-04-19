Spring Street Blues

Monday 4-10-17

5:24 p.m. Hopkins Hall: Officers took a stolen article report for a student who reported a stolen laptop. The last time the student saw the laptop was in Chicago O’Hare Airport on April 2. Officers sent a stolen article report to the Williamstown Police Department and notified the Office of Information Technology.

Wednesday 4-12-17

12:31 a.m. West College: Officers responded to a noise complaint on the east side of the building. There were a few students talking while waiting for friend. Upon arrival, they were not being loud, although most of the students in West had their windows open.

1:05 a.m. Mark Hopkins House: Officers responded to a noise complaint on the fourth floor. They identified the room with the source of music. They also cited the student for smoking and tampering with a smoke detector.

9:50 p.m. Dodd House: Officers performed a welfare check on a student for a concerned parent. They found the student, she said she was alright and talked to her mother at that time. The officer took no further action.

Saturday 4-15-17

2:28 a.m. Bryant House: Officers responded to the fourth floor after the dispatcher heard a 911 call from that location regarding an intoxicated person. Village Ambulance arrived on scene and transported a non-Williams student to Berkshire Health – North for treatment. Dispatch also called custodians for cleanup.

12:40 p.m. Fitch House: An officer noticed an inflatable pool set up on the east side of the building. The officer emptied the pool and told the students that if they wanted to continue to use the pool they would have to do so off-campus.

12:50 p.m. Cole Field: Officers responded to a 911 medical emergency activation requested by a Williams College athletics trainer at the rugby match. Village Ambulance transported an injured UMass-Amherst player to Southern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vt.

3:44 p.m. Cole Field: Officers responded to a report of a vehicle with damage near the baseball field. A player had hit a foul ball and cracked the windshield of a vehicle. The Williamstown Police Department (WPD) responded and took a vehicle damage report.

11:04 p.m. Wood House: Officers responded to a noise complaint regarding a group of people yelling in the Wood House parking lot. Upon arrival there was nobody there and everything was quiet.

1:10 a.m. Dodd House: An officer responded to a noise complaint. Upon arrival, the area was very quiet.