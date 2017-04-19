Lickety Split to relocate but remain open

Though the new Williams Inn will be built where Lickety Split is currently located, the College plans to make special accommodations to ensure that the local ice cream business stays open both during and after the construction project is complete.

As construction begins for the new Williams Inn in the summer of 2018, the College will help to facillitate the move of Lickety Split to a temporary location somewhere at the end of Spring Street, keeping the ice cream shop close to its original location. Though the College has yet to determine the specifics of this temporary location, Fred Puddester, vice president for finance and administration and treasurer, is confident that Lickety Split will successfully find a new home.

“Given the popularity of Lickety we have no doubt it will be successful in a temporary location,” Puddester said.

After the new Williams Inn opens during the summer of 2019, Lickety Split will move to a new location near the front lawn of the Inn, giving the ice cream business a new and easily-accesible permanent home.

“In the plans for the Inn we have dedicated a permanent place for Lickety across from Tunnel City close to what will be large green space,” Puddester said.

While the location of the business will move around throughout the course of the next several years, students and community members can rest assured that the popular ice cream business will always be open and available throughout the upcoming summers.