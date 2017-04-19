Ephs defeat Engineers at Dick Farley Invitational

No. 22 men’s track and field defeated No. 6 MIT 100-94 at the Dick Farley Meet on Saturday. Competing at Lee Track, the Ephs and the Engineers traded blows before two late relay performances allowed Williams to pull away.

The dual meet is held annually between Williams and MIT, and it honors Dick Farley, one of the most decorated figures in Williams sports history. Farley is a former football head coach and track and field assistant coach.

The meet began with an unscored 10k race, which Zachary Dulabon ’18 won with a personal-best time of 32 minutes, 30.4 seconds, qualifying him for Div. III New Englands and All-New Englands. Ryan Cox ’20, Nigel Bates ’17 and Eli Cytrynbaum ’20 followed in 32:36.8, 33:02.8 and 34:53.2, respectively. Cox and Bates qualified for Div. III New Englands, as well.

The trio of James Heinl ’19 (47.23 meters), co-captain Chris Lyons ’17 (45.64 meters) and Liam Pembroke ’18 (40.46 meters) finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the hammer throw. Heinl doubled back to win the javelin with a season-best 52.70 meters on his final throw, qualifying for Div. III New Englands. Ian Mook ’18 took second with a 46.39-meter throw.

Ian Outhwaite ’17 kicked off the jumping events, going perfect from 1.78 meters through 1.98 meters in the high jump. He won the event, with his perfect record through the mark serving as a tiebreaker.

The running events resumed with the 3000m steeplechase, in which Jacob Kahrs ’19, Zeke Cohen ’19, Kenneth Marshall ’20 and Will McGovern ’20 were together for most of the race. Kahrs kept his composure through a nail-biter of a finish and ran a personal-best 9:40.92, good enough to make All-New Englands. Cohen also posted a season best of 9:46.93. Marshall and McGovern made the Div. III New Englands standard for the first time, coming through the line in 9:49.47 and 9:58.64 respectively.

Peter Kirgis ’20 and co-captain David Folsom ’17 put on a show in the 1500m. The duo went out in front early and looked smooth throughout. They were overtaken on the final lap, but Folsom stormed back to earn the win and an All-New Englands qualification, finishing in 3:53.08. Kirgis finished third in 3:57.37. Lucas Estrada ’19 made Div. III New Englands with a 4:00.84, and Isaac Goodman ’20 (4:04.43) and Ben Hearon ’20 (4:04.60) narrowly missed the cut.

Austin Thomas ’20 shaved over 1.5 seconds off his season opener in the 110m hurdles. He finished second in 17.36, just behind an MIT runner. The Ephs entered three runners in the 400m. They were led by Elliot Fong ’19, who took third and narrowly missed his season best in 50.89. Not far behind was teammate Dysron Marshall ’20, who took fourth in a personal-best 51.08 seconds (Div. III New Englands). Robert Delfeld ’20 rounded out the Ephs’ efforts, finishing in 53.45.

Co-captain Tobias Muellers ’18 won the long jump with a personal-best 6.86 meters. Connor Harris ’18 was second with 6.69 meters.

The throwers continued to score key points in the shot put. Magnus Herweyer ’20 led the way, winning the event with a 16.21-meter throw. Lyons and Pembroke finished third and fourth, respectively, with marks of 13.74 meters and 13.37 meters. Herweyer also scored with a second-place 44.41 meters in the discus throw.

The Ephs took the first five places in the 800m. The race went out at a blistering pace, led by co-captain Steve Yannacone ’17. Tristan Colaizzi ’20 ended up breaking away from the pack at the finish line, winning in 1:53.25, qualifying for All-New Englands. Kevin LaFleche ’20 used a powerful finishing kick to edge Alex Cowen ’18 for second. LaFleche, Cowen, Yannacone and Nick Gannon ’20 all qualified for Div. III New Englands.

Ian Mook ’18 and Ian Kagame ’19 took second and third in the 400m hurdles, finishing in 58.90 and 65.82, respectively. Muellers doubled back from his long jump win to score two points with a third-place finish in the 200m. His personal best of 22.55 qualifies for Div. III New Englands. Muellers also took fourth in the pole vault with a mark of 4.25 meters. Pierceson Brown ’18 finished with 4.55 meters, placing third.

Going into the 5k, the Ephs trailed by nine points. Ben Decker ’18 went out and ran much of the race clear of the field. His 15:15.84 won the race and scored five points, also qualifying for Div. III New Englands. Mitch Morris ’19 took second and posted another qualifying time of 15:20.82.

Going into the final two relays, in which the winner took all five points, the Ephs trailed 94-90. First on the track was the 4x400m team, comprised of Cowen, Yannacone, LaFleche and Muellers. Heading into the final lap, the Ephs clung to a small lead. Muellers started fast and kept a two-stride lead most of the way. He crossed the line with his teammates cheering frantically. The Ephs’ time of 3:22.65 edged the Engineers’ by 0.53.

With just the 4×800 remaining, the men led 95-94. Estrada led off and created a sizeable gap between the first MIT runner. Gannon and Folsom went second and third and maintained a comfortable lead going into the final leg. Colaizzi closed out the win, bringing the team in at 7:58.18. The Ephs won the dual meet by a final score of 100-94.

“This team is doing a great job making things happen,” Head Coach Ethan Barron said. “We’re no longer passively waiting for things to happen for us, we’re actively out there making our own path. It seems like a small aspect on paper, but it’s critical if you’re chasing a goal like we are.”

The Ephs now turn their attention toward the Princeton Invitational and the Springfield Invitational, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. They have one more weekend of securing qualifying marks before competing at NESCACs the following weekend.