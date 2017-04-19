Athletes of the Week

April 19, 2017

Brooke Horowitch and Danny Jin, Sports Editors
No comment

Emma Tenbarge ’19

Women’s lacrosse

Peapack, N.J.

“Emma is an outstanding player with a strong competitive drive. Her quickness, agility and stick skills are incredible, making her a key player in all areas of the field.”

– Chris Mason, Head Coach

 

Tenbarge, a midfielder, netted a season-best six goals in Saturday’s loss to Colby. Her 34 goals, 37 points, 53 defensive clearances and 22 caused turnovers lead the team. She ranks second in the NESCAC in goals, first in defensive clearances and second in caused turnovers.

 

David Folsom ’17

Men’s track and field

Hampton, N.J.

“David knew that if he went out in the 1500m and ran the race that he was capable of, no one could run with him. Not only was it a great [personal record] for him, but it was also a catalyst for the team.”

– Ethan Barron, Head Coach

 

Folsom, a co-captain, won the 1500m on Saturday in three minutes, 53.08 seconds. He also ran the third leg in the meet-clinching 4×800 relay, as No. 22 men’s track and field earned a 100-94 win over No. 6 MIT in the Dick Farley Invitational.

Categories: Sports, Athlete of the Week

You may like

Molly Burroughs and Gemma Holt, Team Correspondents April 18, 2017

Women’s crew wins all four boats, earning 13th straight Donahue Cup

Last Saturday, women’s crew took home the Donahue Cup for the 13th straight year with all boats winning their races ...

Katie Priest, Team Correspondent April 12, 2017

Women’s swimming and diving earns silver at Nationals

On March 18, women’s swimming and diving finished second at the NCAA Div. III National Championships at the Conroe ISD ...

Cordelia Chan, Team Correspondent April 12, 2017

14-stroke comeback leads women’s golf to victory

Women’s golf won the Vassar Invitational last weekend to begin its spring season. At Casper Kill Golf Club in Poughkeepsie, ...

Jackson Myers, Staff Writer April 12, 2017

Ephs fall in Final Four, App wins coach of the year

On March 17, men’s basketball (23–9, 5–5 in the NESCAC) fell to the Augustana Vikings 90-79 in the NCAA tournament ...

Brooke Horowitch and Danny Jin, Sports Editors April 12, 2017

Athletes of the Winter

  Emma Waddell ’18 Women’s swimming and diving Bangor, Maine     Waddell was instrumental in the women’s undefeated season, ...

Brooke Horowitch, Sports Editor April 12, 2017

Former Olympic ski jumper Jeff Hastings ’81 inducted into Hall of Fame

Jeff Hastings ’81, a ski jumping Olympian, commentator and advocate, was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of ...