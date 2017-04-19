Athletes of the Week

Emma Tenbarge ’19

Women’s lacrosse

Peapack, N.J.

“Emma is an outstanding player with a strong competitive drive. Her quickness, agility and stick skills are incredible, making her a key player in all areas of the field.”

– Chris Mason, Head Coach

Tenbarge, a midfielder, netted a season-best six goals in Saturday’s loss to Colby. Her 34 goals, 37 points, 53 defensive clearances and 22 caused turnovers lead the team. She ranks second in the NESCAC in goals, first in defensive clearances and second in caused turnovers.

David Folsom ’17

Men’s track and field

Hampton, N.J.

“David knew that if he went out in the 1500m and ran the race that he was capable of, no one could run with him. Not only was it a great [personal record] for him, but it was also a catalyst for the team.”

– Ethan Barron, Head Coach

Folsom, a co-captain, won the 1500m on Saturday in three minutes, 53.08 seconds. He also ran the third leg in the meet-clinching 4×800 relay, as No. 22 men’s track and field earned a 100-94 win over No. 6 MIT in the Dick Farley Invitational.