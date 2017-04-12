Spring Street Blues

April 12, 2017

Campus Safety and Security
No comment

Monday 4-3-17

2:21 p.m. Spencer Art Studio Building: A professor requested assistance for a student on the second floor. Officers met the student in the parking lot and transported the student to the Health Center.

3:54 p.m. Hopkins Hall: A student reported several Magic, The Gathering items missing, which were possibly stolen from his room in Carter between March 22 and April 1.

9:35 p.m. Sawyer Library: An officer responded to a report of a broken window on the south side ground level of the building and secured the glass break for the night. The officer placed a work order for architectural trades to replace the window.

10:00 p.m. Dodd House: A student reported that they had needed to use an inhaler due to a marijuana odor.  Officers went to the second floor to investigate but were unable to determine where the odor was coming from.

11:09 p.m. Gladden House: Officers responded to the swing behind Gladden House for a noise complaint. There was a small group of people that did not appear to be making a lot of noise. Officers advised them of the noise complaint and they agreed to keep the noise volume down.

Tuesday 4-4-17

2:17 a.m. Hopkins Hall: A guest reported a lost wallet that had been missing since the previous evening in Morgan kitchen. Officers filed a theft report and took the guest to the Williamstown Police Department (WPD) to file a police report.

9:26 p.m. Fayerweather Hall: An officer met with a student who was concerned that someone may have been in her room and written something on the wall while she was away on break. 

Wednesday 4-05-17

11:27 p.m. Gladden House: Officers responded to a noise complaint in a common room, and found three students completing homework while talking quietly. They advised the students of the complaint.

Thursday 4-6-17

4:15 pm Health Center: Staff asked for assistance in locating a student that failed to show for their appointment this afternoon.

Friday 4-7-17

8:05 p.m. Bryant House: A student called Campus Safety & Security (CSS) to report a student outside on the fourth floor ledge who had poured some alcohol off the ledge and then threw the bottle down. Officers went to Bryant and spoke with the student involved.

11:13 p.m. Gladden House: Officers responded to a noise complaint and found three students watching a movie in a common room. They advised the students of the noise complaint.

11:25 p.m. Fayerweather Hall: CSS received a report of a student that may have been intoxicated and gone outside without shoes. Students were concerned after seeing a female in the first floor hallway knocking on doors and then entering a room that they knew did not belong to her.

11:32 p.m. Mission Park: Officers activated 911 in response to a student that they observed excessively vomiting, spitting and dry heaving into a trash bucket. The officers described the student’s skin color as “ghastly grey.” The student could not keep his eyes open and could not carry any kind of conversation. Williamstown Village Ambulance evaluated and transported him.

Saturday 4-8-17

7:50 p.m. Prospect House: Officers responded to a report of an out of control student breaking things. Students were trying to calm another who was pacing and mumbling in an agitated manner. He was also chewing on something very crunchy that he claimed was glass.  He told officers he had taken crystal meth. The officers called 911, and the student continued hallucinating and spitting on the floor until an ambulance arrived from the WPD and transported him.

9:42 p.m. Gladden House: Officers responded to a noise complaint for a common room, but found students sitting quietly on the floor talking with quiet music. The students looked like they were about to start a game and there was no alcohol present.

10:50 p.m. Gladden House: Officers responded again to a noise complaint for the same common room. There were 10 students present and no music playing.

11:30 p.m. Gladden House: Officers responded to a third noise complaint for the same common room and  found the area quiet.

