Softball extends winning streak to seven games

Softball (14–9, 5–0 in the NESCAC West) won five games on Cole Field last week. The women swept a doubleheader against Skidmore and a three-game set versus Hamilton to extend their winning streak to seven.

On Saturday, Senior Day, the Ephs started their series with the Continentals with an 11-10 walk-off win. Mackenzie Murphy ’19 hit her second home run of the game with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to give her team an improbable 11-10 win.

The Ephs trailed 9-2 after the top of the fifth. They scored one run in the bottom of the frame and five more in the sixth. They entered the bottom of the seventh and final inning down 9-8, but Rebecca Duncan ’20 hit a home run to tie the game.

The Continentals regained the lead in the top of the eighth, and the Ephs faced a 10-9 deficit with three outs remaining.

The women got another game-tying homer, this time a one-out blast off the bat of Jessica Kim ’19. Then, Murphy homered to right field to end the game 11-10 in the Ephs’ favor.

Murphy picked up the win from the circle, going the final 3 1/3 innings and allowing three hits and one run while walking none and striking out three.

The walk-off win was an apt concluson for Senior Day, as the program celebrated four seniors: Brooke Bovier ’17, Ashley Wirth ’17 and co-captains Dana Cohen ’17 and Alison Michalik ’17.

A day after rallying from a seven-run deficit, the Ephs mounted a six-run comeback to take the first game of a double-header on Sunday. The women prevailed 7-6 after trailing 6-0 in the third.

In Sunday’s second game, the Ephs secured the sweep with an 11-2, five-inning victory.

The Eph comeback began when Lexi Curt ’18 singled to left. Duncan then cracked a two-run home run. The women added three runs in the fourth.

With the score at 6-5 in the fifth, Riley Salvo ’20 doubled and scored on a single by pinch-hitter Brenna Martinez ’18. In the bottom of the sixth, Curt led off with a line drive homer. Her team-leading sixth long ball gave the Ephs a 7-6 advantage.

Murphy earned the win, tossing four innings of one-hit ball without walking a batter. She fanned two and evened her record at 4-4.

In stark contrast with the series’ first two games, the women controlled the nightcap from the start and cruised to an 11-2 win. Murphy gave the home team an early 2-0 lead when she crushed a two-run homer to left, driving in Kim. The Ephs added two more in the frame and put the game away with a seven-run third inning. Martinez, Alvarado, Curt and Michalik had RBI singles in the outburst, and Murphy added a two-run single. Curt’s single extended her hitting streak to 15 games.

Duncan earned the win, throwing the first three frames and allowing one hit and one walk while punching out four.

Last Wednesday, the women opened their home schedule with two wins over the Skidmore Thoroughbreds. The Ephs hit five home runs over two games and got nine shutout innings from their starting pitchers en route to 8-0 and 4-1 victories.

In the first, Curt hit a solo homer, and Duncan drilled a two-run blast to make it 3-0 Ephs. Two more runs in the fifth extended the lead to five.

Murphy was in control from the circle, going four scoreless innings. Bovier made her season debut in the top of the fifth, throwing a scoreless inning.

The Ephs ended the game in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three times to put the eight-run mercy rule into effect. Duncan led off the inning with her second home run of the game. Salvo drove a ball into the right-center field gap for an RBI double, and an RBI double by Emma Corbett ’20 brought the final score to 8-0 Ephs. Duncan was 3-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored.

The nightcap was a pitcher’s duel between Alejandra Magana ’19 and Skidmore freshman Emily Popp. The Ephs took the lead when Margo Beck ’18 scored on a wild pitch in the second. It was still 1-0 entering the fifth, but Kim socked a two-run homer to center, and Curt followed with a solo shot to make it 4-0 Williams.

Skidmore scored in the sixth after Cohen relieved Magana. Skidmore scored on a bases-loaded walk with one out, but Duncan came in to stop the bleeding. She worked out of the jam and worked a scoreless seventh for her second save of the year. Magana got the win, throwing five shutout innings and giving up just two hits. She had no walks or strikeouts.

Curt was 9-for-16 on the week, collecting four home runs, sevenruns scored and nine RBI. She was named NESCAC Player of the Week.

The women spent spring break in California, playing 16 games on the west coast.

They are back in action Thursday, when they travel to RPI for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.