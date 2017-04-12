Men’s golf places third at NYU to start spring season

Men’s golf kicked off its spring season last weekend with a third-place finish at the NYU Invitational.

At Forest Hills Field Club, the par-71 course tested the players in standard spring golf conditions, a stark contrast from sunny Florida, where the Ephs trained over spring break.

On Saturday, Sam Goldenring ’20 led the Ephs with a 77. The men completed the small straight with a 78 from tri-captain Ross Hoffman ’17, a 79 from tri-captain Jacob Watt-Morse ’17 and an 80 from Will Kannegieser ’20.

Scoring improved on Day Two of the tournament, as five of the eleven teams in the field bested their first-day scores by double digits.

Trinity followed up their Day One score of 314 with a 304 en route to a victory in the Bantams’ second event of the spring after finishing T-16 in a 21 team field at the Towson University Spring Invitational two weeks ago. Trinity had been in a tie for second after Day One, two shots behind Farmingdale State, who dropped all the way into a tie for fourth in the final standings.

Skidmore made a Sunday charge to finish in solo second.

Goldenring again led with a 78 on Sunday to finish in a tie for seventh with a total of 155. Watt-Morse also made the top 10, tying for ninth after a second-round 77 brought him to 156. The other two Eph scorers finished in the top 20 as well; Hoffman tied for 12th with at 158 and Kannegieser tied for 15th with a 159.

The men mirrored their Day One score of 314 for a total of 628, placing third. Trinity claimed first with an impressive 304 on the second day. Skidmore made a charge on Sunday to jump to second with a total score of 621.

“We struggled to score on Day Two and left a lot of shots on the course,” Head Coach Josh Hillman acknowledged. “We knew there would be some cobwebs to sort out, and there were. We will use [this experience] as motivation to improve this week.”

The teams will face off again April 29-30 to compete for the NESCAC Championship at Taconic Golf Club. Amherst and Middlebury will also vie for the crown, and the winner will earn a berth to the NCAA tournament two weeks later.

Trinity and Williams in particular are evenly matched in talent and competitive drive, each trying to find a way to separate itself from the other. Both teams defended their home course in the fall, and the Ephs will look to defend their home course once again in the spring, with potentially much larger implications.

The men will compete at the Wesleyan Invitational this weekend. The tournament begins Saturday at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield, Conn. and will continue the following day.