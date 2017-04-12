Letter to the Editor: On students’ protesting for the renaming of Horn Hall

April 12, 2017

Dave Futterman
To the Editor:

I write to the students who have protested the naming of Horn Hall. While I would fight to defend your right to protest, I ask you to consider the following: life is complicated. Too soon, all of you will have to leave the purple bubble and live your life. You will make mistakes. You will say unkind things. You will fall short of your own highest ideals in ways great and small, and you will do this all the time. However, I hope that people who don’t know you won’t judge you harshly, publicly and self-righteously by your most difficult moments. And, I hope that this judgment won’t come from a community for which you have worked tirelessly, donated generously and love with all your heart because that would be cruel and unfair.

Dave Futterman ‘87

