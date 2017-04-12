Letter to the Editor: On Record’s article on VITA

To the Editor:

I write to share a small correction in the Record’s otherwise excellent coverage (“Income tax volunteers provide critical service to community,” March 15, 2017) of the College’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA). The course, which launched the program in 2005, was first taught by Professor of Economics Lucie Schmidt.

Since then, five other economics faculty have taught the class on a rotating basis, including Professors Sara LaLumia, Bill Gentry, Tara Watson, Jon Bakija and Lara Shore-Sheppard. Professor LaLumia’s dedication goes even further: she volunteers alongside our students every year, whether or not she’s teaching the class! The ongoing commitment of the entire teaching team is critical to the success of this worthwhile experiential learning program. Thank you for highlighting its value to our students and the community.

Paula Consolini

Director of the Center for Learning in Action & Site Administrator for Purple Valley VITA