Athletes of the Winter

Emma Waddell ’18

Women’s swimming and diving

Bangor, Maine

Waddell was instrumental in the women’s undefeated season, NESCAC Championship win and second place finish at Nationals. She excelled in both freestyle and butterfly in particular. She was dominant at the NESCAC Championships last month, when she helped set meet records in the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 medley relays. Individually, she claimed first in three races, posting a meet record in the preliminary session of the 100 freestyle. She was named the conference’s Swimmer of the Year. She continued to impress at the NCAA Championships, where she set a national record in the 50 freestyle, won the 100 butterfly and was again honored as Swimmer of the Meet. She is one of 11 finalists for the Div. III Honda Woman Athlete of the Year Award.

Daniel Aronowitz ’17

Men’s basketball

Columbus, Ohio

Aronowitz, a tri-captain, led men’s basketball to a 23–9 record and a trip to the NCAA Final Four. The 6-5 forward averaged 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, earning First Team All-NESCAC and Second Team All-New England honors. He posted a 49.6 percent field goal percentage and a 37.3 3-point percentage. His 554 points, which ranked second in the conference, made him the 18th player in school history to reach the 500-point mark in a season. He was tied for second in the conference in 3-pointers and fourth in steals. Aronowitz finishes his Williams career with 519 rebounds and 1362 points, which rank 14th in school history. His stellar showing in the NCAA tournament resulted in a selection to the All-Tournament Team.

Sara Lehman ’17

Women’s ice hockey

Lexington, Mass.

Lehman, a forward, scored a team-leading 19 points on 13 goals and six assists this season. In a 2-1 victory over Wesleyan on Dec. 4, she assisted on the Ephs’ first goal and scored the game-winner. In January, she scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute against Bowdoin and notched three goals and an assist in two wins over Colby. Most notably, in a 4-4 tie against Amherst on Jan. 28, she became the ninth player in school history to record a hat trick. For that effort, she was voted Hero Sports’ Div. III Ice Hockey Hero of the Week. She posted a goal and assist during a February weekend series against Trinity. Last month, she was named to the All-NESCAC Second Team after scoring the third-most goals in the conference.

Ben Lin ’17

Men’s swimming and diving

Short Hills, N.J.

Lin was a critical part of the Ephs’ victory at NESCACs and their seventh-place finish at NCAAs. He broke NESCAC records in the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 200 breaststroke and 100 individual medley this season. In addition, Lin holds the 50 backstroke record and was a member of the record-holding 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay teams. At Nationals, he won individual titles in the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and 100 breaststroke. His 100 backstroke time also broke a Div. III record. At the NESCAC Championships, he won three individual and two relay events, as the men won their 15th straight conference title. He was named the conference’s Swimmer of the Year and Four Year High Point Swimmer.