Athletes of the Week

April 12, 2017

Brooke Horowitch and Danny Jin, Sports Editors
Mackenzie Murphy ’19

Softball

Diablo, Calif.

“Mackenzie has really stepped up her game, both physically and in terms of her presence on the field. She is a key part of our team this year.”

– Kris Herman, Head Coach

Last week, Murphy won three games, giving up just one run in 11 1/3 innings on the mound. She was 7 for 20 at the plate with three home runs, four runs scored and six runs batted in. The reigning NESCAC Pitcher of the Year has four wins on the season, and she currently owns a 10-game hitting streak.

 

Johnny Lamont ’20

Baseball

Groton, Mass.

“Johnny was truly outstanding on Sunday. Our team needed that, and he could not have pitched better in the biggest game thus far in our short season.”

– Bill Barrale, Head Coach

Lamont, a starting pitcher, went the distance in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Wesleyan, striking out 15 batters while allowing only five hits and two walks. He surrendered just one unearned run and was named NESCAC Pitcher of the Week. In three starts, he has a 2-0 record and a 1.89 earned run average.

