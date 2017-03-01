Women’s ice hockey falls to Connecticut College in NESCAC quarterfinals

Last Saturday, women’s ice hockey (10–13–2, 7–7–2 in the NESCAC) finished its season with a 5-2 loss to Connecticut College in the NESCAC quarterfinals. Camels defenseman Julie Beattie scored the go-ahead goal at 8:21 in the second period.

The Camels took the lead at 8:45 in the first period with an unassisted goal by Samantha Estes. Play went up and down the ice for the rest of the period without further scoring.

Early in the second period, the Ephs tied up the game 1-1 with a power play goal by Chelsey Stevenson ’17 at 3:19. Stevenson was assisted by captain Hanna Beattie ’17.

Connecticut College retook the lead at 6:54 with a power-play goal of its own by Estes. This time, though, she was assisted by Stephanie Izzi and Kohl.

Maintaining momentum, the Camels scored again just over a minute later to go up 3-1. Beattie got the puck past Ephs goalie Marissa Anderson ’20. Kohl again had the assist.

Connecticut College capitalized on another Williams penalty and converted another power play goal at 9:39 to make it 4-1. Izzi scored off of a pass from Beattie.

The Ephs continued to dig out pucks for the rest of the period, and at 16:56, Alex Lovaas ’18 cut the Camels’ lead to two. Her goal was assisted by Abby Brustad ’19 and Eliza Quigley ’19.

With just 10 seconds remaining in the second frame, Estes scored her third goal of the night, solidifying the Camels’ lead at 5-2. Cassie Hunter and Paige Michel recorded the assists.

The final frame was riddled with penalties, but Connecticut College earned three penalty kills and Williams earned two. Anderson made a total of 25 saves, while the Camels goalie Katherine Chester made 28.

“The game on Saturday was very back and forth 5 vs 5, with each team tallying one goal at even strength,” Head Coach Meghan Gillis said. “Connecticut College was able to capitalize on the power play in the second, and that was the difference in the game. I thought that the team competed hard right through to the end of the game.”

Sara Lehman ’17 led the team with 13 goals this season. She also had a team-high 19 points this year and has collected 35 overall. Brustad led the team in assists this season with 10. Brustad has scored 20 goals and notched 20 total assists in her first two seasons.

Anderson had a remarkable first year in net. She boasted a .906 save percentage in 17 games played against some of the team’s most competitive opponents.

The team also created lots of scoring opportunities over the course of the season. They outshot their opponents by an average margin of 4.7, which bodes well for the future.

Although this quarterfinal loss marks the end of the Ephs’ season, they had an impressive run, accumulating a 7-7-2 record in NESCAC play and going 10-13-2 overall. They graduate Beattie, Lehman, Stevenson, Margaret Draper ’17 and assistant captains Emily Krueger ’17 and Caitlin Buckley ’17.