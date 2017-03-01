Libraries eliminate fines

College libraries have eliminated fines for overdue technological equipment, a policy that became effective on Feb. 20. Any fines accrued by students since July 2016, even if already paid, will be credited to student accounts. Librarians, in conjunction with the Dean’s Office, implemented this policy, according to Helena Warburg, head of Schow Science Library and interim head of access services, because students were burdened with excessive fines, despite the fact that they were not actually ensuring the return of technological equipment. Fines will remain in place for any kind of lost or damaged materials, as well as for over- due course-reserve books.

Problems arose after the libraries implemented a new catalog in July, according to Warburg. The previous system required items such as laptops and chargers to be returned by library closing time on the same day or at opening the next day if checked out within four hours of closing time. Both situations included a one-hour grace period. With the new system, items were due exactly 24 hours after being checked out, plus the grace period, without any email overdue notices. This new timing led to many more students returning materials late and accruing large fines, often without understanding the penalties, Warburg said. For example, one student accrued a fine of roughly $1400 for returning a laptop late 23 times. Of the hundreds of students affected by the fines, 33 students owed fines over $200 and 138 owed $50 or more.

“[Students] wouldn’t know if a laptop was overdue, and it’s exactly 24 hours from the time you took it out,” Warburg said. “So if they were at a swim meet, or if they were in class, or if they fell asleep … People didn’t realize they were getting fined.”

Once the deans realized in the fall that students had incurred such high fines, they started working on improving the library policy on over- due materials, according to Dean of the College Marlene Sandstrom. “I was worried about the stress that high fines might be placing on students who already felt the pressure of not having ac- cess to their own electronic equipment (or not being in the position to be able to re- pair equipment that was no longer working properly),” Sandstrom said. “A group of us got together to brainstorm alternative solutions to the lending policy, and I am very pleased with the result.”