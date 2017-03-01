Athletes of the Week: Eli Hoenig ’17 and Ari Ross ’17

Eli Hoenig ’17

Nordic skiing

Sudbury, Mass.

“Eli’s win was the first individual cross country ski win in the history of Williams skiing. This is a big deal, and I have been receiving many notes of congratulations from Williams ski alumni. It was amazing for that to happen at Regionals.”

– Jason Lemieux ’01, Head Coach

Last Friday, co-captain Hoenig, who was an All-American last season, won the men’s 10k race at the EISA Regional Championship. It was the first individual victory for the Nordic team. He also earned third in the 20k race on Saturday to propel the skiing to a fifth-place finish. Ari Ross ’17

Women’s swimming and diving

New Canaan, Conn.

“Ari is an exceptionally diligent, hardworking and motivated athlete. She has been beyond steady and reliable for us on the boards over the past four years. Her contributions out of the water and impact on the team have been significant as well.”

– Steve Kuster, Head Coach