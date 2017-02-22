Men’s swimming and diving wins 15th straight NESCAC Championship

Last weekend, men’s swimming and diving earned its 15th consecutive NESCAC title at the NESCAC Swimming and Diving Championship, hosted by Wesleyan. The men earned a total of 1671 points, 269 more than second-place Amherst.

The meet began on Friday night with the 200 freestyle relay. The Ephs’ “A” team of John Freeman ’17, Ben Lin ’17, Curtis Maher ’19 and co-captain Grant Johnson ’17 placed second behind Connecticut College with a time of 1:21.76.

The first individual event of the evening was the 50 breaststroke. Jack Melnick ’19 touched third at 25.60. In the 50 butterfly, Tim Kostolansky ’18 gave the Ephs their first win of the night with a time of 22.06. Lin continued the sprinting dominance with a 50 backstroke win in 21.91. Maher and Freeman then tied for third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 20.77, with Johnson finishing in eighth at 20.94.

The longest event of the session was the 500 freestyle. Andrew Trunsky ’20 finished sixth with a time of 4:37.10. He was followed by Dan Needham ’18 in eighth at 4:38.05.

The Ephs demonstrated their versatility in the 200 individual medley. Colin Hogan ’17 touched for second at 1:50.08. Lucca Delcompare ’20 earned eighth with a time of 1:54.16.