Captains’ Corner: Hanna Beattie ’17

Team:

Women’s ice hockey

Hometown:

Whitehouse Station, N.J.

Residence:

Spring Street

Default snack bar order:

Lee’s omelet with bacon, cheddar, peppers and onions

When and why did you start playing hockey?

I started skating at the age of 3 and began playing hockey when I was 4 years old. I have an older brother who plays, and my dad played hockey, so they really [influenced me to start playing]. At the outdoor club, there was figure skating and hockey. I was with my dad and was watching some little girl figure skate, and my dad let me choose what I wanted to do. I turned to my dad and said, “I do not want to do that; I want to play hockey.” He was my coach when I was young, and he has pushed me all the way up. My brother and I would shoot on each other in the kitchen. I’d play goalie and he’d shoot on me and then we would switch.

What were your elementary and middle school hockey experiences like?

In elementary school, I played for a boys’ team – I played boys’ hockey until high school. In middle school, I played for my school team and a mixed-gender outdoor club team where I grew up. Then I started playing on a travel team with only one other girl. When I was 11, I started playing girls’ hockey, so I played on two or three teams at a time.

Describe your high school hockey experience.

It was very different from my travel experience. I went to the Pingry School and a lot of the girls didn’t know how to skate. Only one other girl and I played club, so it was a different challenge. We weren’t great, but it was a lot of fun, and we got to teach our teammates a lot.

What was the recruiting process like for you, and why did you decide to attend the College?

I have a cousin who went here. She is two years older than I and was on the hockey team, so I had insight on what the team and coaches were like. After Div. I did not work out, I was choosing between Middlebury, Amherst and Williams. I didn’t love the Middlebury coach, and the Amherst coaching staff was transitioning, but I really liked the coaching staff here. Also, the atmosphere of the school was great – everyone was really nice and welcoming when I visited. And it doesn’t hurt that it’s the best school in the country.

What are your favorite things about the women’s ice hockey team?

Oh boy, there are so many. No matter the score, our team doesn’t give up, and I think that’s very commendable. We will be down 7-1 and will still be fighting to the last minute. Socially, I really like that our personalities are so different, and we all come from different backgrounds, but we get along really well. I find our team absolutely hilarious, and I love hanging out with my teammates.

What is it like being a captain for the team?

I was captain last year, so I got two years of it, which I’m very happy about. My teammates are so hardworking that they make it really easy. I’ve learned a lot over the past two years. I was [tri-captain] with two seniors last year, and I learned a lot from them. I learned that you can’t please everyone, but my goal has been to try to make the greatest number of people happy. I just try to lead by example, work hard both on and off the ice and be a good role model.

You won NESCAC Rookie of the Year and were an All-American as a first-year and were named to the All-New England team as a sophomore. What do those honors mean to you?

I’m very proud of them. I honestly didn’t even think of them when I was playing – I played for love of the game and my teammates, but it’s very humbling to get recognized for hard work.

How do you approach playing defense? What is your playing style?

I like to say that I’m an offensive defenseman. I like joining our forwards in the offensive zone, shooting, directing the power play and rushing the puck. Some teammates are more defensive, so they complement my style and make me feel safer and more comfortable rushing the puck.

What has playing in the postseason been like in the past, and what are your goals for this year’s NESCAC tournament?

Interestingly enough, we’ve played Trinity in every quarterfinal, but I don’t think that will be the case this year. We ended up beating Trinity my freshman year and going on to win the NESCACs, which was awesome. We lost in the quarterfinals the past two years. The seasons definitely ended too soon. The thing about our league is that anybody can beat anyone. We got swept by Conn., but I’m still confident we can beat them. So even though we’ll have an away game, I’m not too worried.

What is your major, and how do you balance schoolwork with the demands of a varsity sport?

I’m a psychology major. I’ve been strategically choosing classes, so I haven’t had any Friday classes in a while. It’s nice that I have a longer weekend. I go to the library and get my work done before practice and try to manage my time around my hockey schedule so I can get everything done.

Who is your favorite professional hockey player?

Henrik Lundqvist.