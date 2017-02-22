Athletes of the Week: Daniel Aronowitz ’17 and Hannah Hunsaker ’19

Daniel Aronowitz ’17
Men’s basketball
Columbus, Ohio
“Daniel is a pleasure to coach. He has grown as a leader and performer during my three seasons as his coach. His talent, leadership and desire for this team to be great were on display [last] Saturday.”
– Bill Kangas, Head Coach
Tri-captain Aronowitz registered 22 points and eight rebounds in the men’s 76-69 victory over archrival Amherst. The NESCAC’s fourth-leading scorer, he added two 3-pointers, a steal and a block in the first round upset. Aronowitz is the Ephs’ top scorer and rebounder.
Hannah Hunsaker ’19
Alpine skiing
Park City, Utah
“It was exciting to see Hannah on the podium this weekend. She has been working hard for two years, and one of her primary goals this season was to earn a medal. She’s a strong competitor, and I’m sure there will be more to come.”
– Kelsey Levine ’10, Head Coach
Alpine captain Hunsaker, an All-American in the slalom last year, finished third at the Middlebury Carnival on Friday, propelling the Ephs to a fifth-place finish. Although it was her first time on the podium, she has placed in the top 20 at three other competitions this season.