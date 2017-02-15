Wrestling tops Castleton in Senior Night match

On Friday, its Senior Night, wrestling (7—10) claimed a 23-19 victory over Castleton in its final dual meet of the season.

At Lasell Gym, a ceremony was held prior to the competition to recognize the team’s five seniors: tri-captain Chris Chorzepa ’17, tri-captain Gabe Corrochano ’17, C.J. Levin ’17, Martin Strenk ’17 and Austin Wruble ’17. Friday’s contest was the last home match for the wrestlers.

“Our seniors will be dearly missed by the program, and I’m glad they were able to get a good send-off,” Head Coach Scott Honecker said.

The Ephs entered the meet ranked No. 8 in New England, with the Spartans just behind at No. 9. The action began in the 149 lb. weight class, and the Ephs took a 6-0 lead when Alex Pankhurst ’19 was awarded a forfeit win. Corrochano followed with a major decision over Castleton’s James Kilgo at 157 to boost the Eph lead to 10-0. At 165, Castleton’s Jared Costa got the Spartans on the scoreboard with a 9-0 major decision win over Luke Anselmi ’20, narrowing the the gap to 10-4. Next, at 174, Castleton’s Zach Allen turned a 3-0 deficit into a third-period pin to tie the match at 10.

Chorzepa picked up a major decision win over Mitchell LaFlamm at 184, taking back the lead for the men. In the 197 lb. weight class, Strenk ’17 pinned his opponent in 3:37, putting the score at 20-10 in the Ephs’ favor. At heavyweight, Castleton’s Nick Scott earned three points with a a 2-0 decision over Sebastian Dziadkiewicz ’17. The Spartans then trimmed the Eph lead to four when Tyreek Staton won 7-5 over tri-captain Matt Morris ’18 at 125.

However, Ben Morton ’19 clinched the match for the Ephs with a win at 133. Morton overcame a 3-0 deficit in the third period with an impressive reversal, and he fashioned a stunning takedown en route to a 7-3 win. In the final bout of the night, Castleton’s Zak Hale posted a 4-1 decision over Brendon Seyfried ’19 at 149, bringing the final score to 23-19 in favor of the Ephs.

Honecker said he was proud of the team’s victory.

“The best thing was that the seniors were able to get a win in their last home match,” he said. “All the guys really stepped up and did everything they needed to make sure the seniors got out with a win.”

Honecker emphasized the importance of the victory and the strength of the rival team.

“I’m excited that we have a good rivalry developing with the new program at Castleton, and I don’t see any signs that they will be doing anything but improving in the near future,” he said. “I’m looking forward to keeping the rivalry strong.”

The Ephs will next compete Sunday at New England Wrestling Association Futures, held by Johnson and Wales in Providence, R.I. The wrestlers who do not compete at Futures will attend NCAA Northeast Regionals, hosted by Roger Williams in Bristol, R.I., on Feb. 25-26.