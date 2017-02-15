Spring Street Blues

Monday 2-6-17

11:04 a.m. Williams Hall: College staff reported evidence of smoking and drinking violations in this first-year dorm. Officers gathered documentation and evidence and referred the matter to the Dean’s Office.

Tuesday 2-7-17

10:15 a.m. Lansing-Chapman Rink lot: Officers received a report of suspicious activity; power plant personnel saw a person drop a duffel bag on the ground between the loading dock and grounds and then walk away. Security camera footage captured the person.

10:37 a.m. Hopkins Hall: The parents of a student came to the Campus Safety and Security (CSS) office concerned about their child’s welfare, as they had not been able make contact with him. CSS contacted the Dean’s Office and the Health Center, and they determined that the student was at Berkshire Health North in North Adams.

1:37 p.m. Jesup lot: CSS received a report of damage to a College vehicle. A groundsman was operating a College-owned vehicle on the east side of Thompson Physics Building when he struck another College-owned vehicle. No one was injured. Officers contacted the Williamstown Police Department (WPD) who responded to the scene.

7:41 p.m. Mission Park Dining Hall: CSS and Mechanical Trades responded to a report of a water leak coming through the ceiling in the dining area.

Wednesday 2-8-17

12:44 a.m. Sawyer Library: Officers responded to a noise complaint.

5:08 p.m. Lasell Fitness Center: Officers responded to a report that someone had hit their head while using the Nautilus machine. Village Ambulance responded and transported the individual to Berkshire Health North.

Thursday 2-9-17

4:30 p.m. Bronfman Science Center: Officers responded to a student who had been knocked down by a facilities truck that was backing up. The student stated that she had her hood up and did not see the truck. Williamstown Police arrived with Village Ambulance, who transported the student to Berkshire Health North.

8:15 p.m. Driscoll Dining Hall: An officer took a statement from a prospective student visiting the College. She reported the theft of a large shoulder tote that had her wallet, epi-pen, mittens and some other personal items.

Friday 2-10-17

4:30 p.m. Hopkins Hall: Dispatch received a report of three suspicious men near Gladden House.

Saturday 2-11-17

11:33 p.m. Perry House: An officer responded to assist a student with a leak in her room.

Sunday 2-12-17

12:42 a.m. Paresky Center: Officers responded to a report of students being disruptive in the ’82 Grill.

1:46 a.m. West College: Officers responded to a noise complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered it was quiet.