Athletes of the Week

Alex Hagerty ’17

Men’s ice hockey

New Vernon, N.J.

“Alex is the one that got us started on Saturday, scoring the first goal. He plays hard, and he’s someone you can always count on. He works so hard in all three zones. He’s the first one in on the forecheck, and he’s the first guy in his own zone. He practices hard and works hard, and he’s played very well for us.”

– Bill Kangas, Head Coach

Hagerty had an assist in Friday’s 3-0 shutout of Middlebury. A two-way forward, he was especially active in the Ephs’ 4-1 win over the Panthers on Saturday, producing a first-period goal as well as six shots. He has accumulated six goals and three assists on the year.

Emma Waddell ’18

Women’s swimming and diving

Bangor, Maine

“Emma had a terrific weekend, particularly in her freestyle events. All of her relay swims were clutch, and the way she went about her business was great. Certainly, the Swimmer of the Meet award was well deserved, but she is more excited about how the team performed than receiving an individual award.”

– Stever Kuster, Head Coach