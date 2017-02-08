Women’s ice hockey splits games against NESCAC foe Trinity

Women’s ice hockey (10–9–2, 7–5–2 in NESCAC) went 1-1 in a weekend series against Trinity.

On Saturday, the Ephs fell 2-1 to the Bantams.

The women took the lead in the first period with an unassisted goal by Sara Lehman ’17 at 9:36. It was her 12th tally to lead all Williams scorers. The Ephs continued to control play for the rest of the first frame, outshooting the Bantams nine to one.

However, the Bantams responded in the second period. They immediately pressured goalie Marissa Anderson ’20, placing 15 shots on goal, and held the Ephs to nine with a strong defensive effort.

The Ephs racked up two consecutive penalties at the end of the second period that transferred over to the final frame.

The Bantams began the third with a two-man advantage. However, the Ephs defense held strong. They managed to clear the puck several times to maintain their 1-0 lead.

With 5:46 remaining, the Bantams equalized. They continued to pressure the Ephs after tying up the game. With just 48 seconds left in the game, Trinity’s Jessica Stowell scored to make it 2-1 for the Bantams.

The Ephs pulled Anderson to gain a one-skater advantage after the Trinity goal but were unable to tie up the score.

On Friday, the Ephs defeated the Bantams 1–0. Chelsey Stevenson ’17 scored the game-winning goal at 2:40 in the first period.

The Ephs capitalized on a five-on-three power play when Abby Brustad ’19 sent a pass from below the hashmarks over to Stevenson, who one-timed the puck into the net.

At 5:08, both teams received penalties, opening up the ice for four-on-four hockey. Trinity gained the power play advantage soon afterwards but could not get the puck past Anderson. She made three key saves on the penalty kill, falling on the puck twice for the whistle.

Then, with 24 seconds left in the first period, Anderson made an impressive butterfly save off a shot from the short side, maintaining her team’s one-goal lead going into the second period.

The Ephs received three penalties in the second period, giving the Bantams scoring opportunities. However, Anderson stayed big in net during the Trinity power plays to keep it 1-0 Williams. At 14:23 in the second, she made back-to-back stellar saves to maintain the scoreline. She deflected a wrist shot from the point and kicked out her right leg to stop another with her pads.

Trinity continued to apply offensive pressure during the third period, outshooting Williams nine to seven. However, Anderson continued to stay tough between the pipes, earning a shutout and leading her team to victory.

Captain Hanna Beattie ’17 commented on the split series against Trinity.

“We were disappointed,” she admitted. “We narrowly came out with a win on Friday and gave up two third-period goals after being up for most of the game on Saturday.”

On Jan. 28, the women tied Amherst 4-4, overcoming a three-goal deficit behind a hat trick from Lehman. The two teams also played on Jan. 27, with the contest ending a 1-1 tie. Lehman’s performance that week won her the honor of Div. III Women’s Ice Hockey Hero of the Week.

“I was really proud of the way we played against Amherst and thought it was one of our best weekends of hockey this season,” Beattie said.

The women will face non-league opponent Saint Anselm on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Lansing Chapman Rink.