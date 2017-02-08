Voice in my head: Struggling with mental health at the College

I wake up at 8 a.m., check my weight, have breakfast and then go for a morning workout. I am feeling well, I have lost weight, my back is not bothering me and the dorm that I am housing coordinator of has not burned down. Things are looking good. Thirty minutes into my workout, the voice comes back: “You’re never going to be able to complete this thesis.” I shut that thought out but it’s quickly replaced by another: “You’re probably going to end up alone.” That’s one of my biggest fears in life, so this thought stings a bit and is harder to push away. “You’ve never been able to keep your promises; you’ve always let people down; you didn’t even help your grandmother when she needed you.” That one stops me in my tracks. My grandmother had an accident when I was 10, which led to her death. She had asked me for help moving something, but I ignored her. She ended up falling trying to move it and broke her neck. That is when the depression started. I realized later I couldn’t blame myself for what happened, but the thought always sneaks back into my head.

I’ve seen a therapist for over half of my life and have an incredible support group of family and friends. I also take medication to manage the depression. I’m incredibly lucky and privileged to have these resources, but even with these, the voice comes back – reminding me of my failures, my flaws and my insecurities.

If you’re like me and you struggle with mental illness, this might sound familiar. The reason I‘m sharing this is so that I may provide insight into what living with mental illness can be like, educate students about the help available to them and describe how I have coped with mental illness during my time here.

There are a fair number of resources available to students on campus. The Health Center and Peer Health do group therapy sessions, which can be effective for people struggling with chronic anxiety. Some may feel that this style of therapy is impersonal, or be hesitant to share personal information in a group setting. That being said, psychotherapy is key in addressing mental illness, so I urge those who cannot attend one-on-one sessions to attend these group sessions.

At this school, getting an appointment to be prescribed medication is straightforward. The wait time is no more than a few days and most prescriptions can be delivered to the Health Center. However, medication alone isn’t always the best means of addressing mental illness. The best results are generally seen when medication is combined with psychotherapy.

Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. There is generally a two-week waiting list for one-on-one therapy sessions. Scheduling becomes more complicated if there is a particular therapist at the Health Center that you desire. This isn’t necessarily a flaw with the Health Center but rather with the College’s unwillingness to pay for more therapists. The College’s mental health services are excellent in that you aren’t limited to the number of sessions you can attend, nor are you restricted to a specific therapist. But the size of the staff simply isn’t large enough to accommodate the demand. Until this staff issue is addressed, the best way to schedule therapy sessions is to call very early in the year, establish a time and reserve that weekly slot going forward, so that you don’t get stuck on a waiting list.

Finally, if you’re interested in affecting the mental health community and becoming part of the discussion, there are a number of groups on campus that you can get involved with, including the Mental Health Committee, Active Minds and the Happiness Club.

CJ Levin ’18 is a psychology major from Teaneck, N.J. He lives in Fitch.