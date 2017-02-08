Students lament Trump’s immigration executive order

On Jan. 27, President Trump signed an executive order restricting the entry of people into the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries – Sudan, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia and Yemen – for 90 days. The order also bans Syrian refugee resettlement indefinitely and suspends all other refugee resettlement in the U.S. for 120 days. Although a circuit court is currently debating the constitutionality of the measure, for the time being the order stands.

The discontented reaction to Trump’s action has proven intense. For example, more than 5000 bodega owners went on strike in Brooklyn last Thursday to protest the immigration ban. Bodegas are small grocery or corner stores that are a mainstay of New York City and primarily owned by Yemeni Americans. Through this strike, bodega owners demonstrated to the world that they were as much American as anyone else.

Trump claims that his executive order, entitled “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” is “not about religion, [but] terror and keeping our country safe.” Yet, the issue at hand is the order’s discrimination against Muslims because of their faith, which is being challenged by many federal lawsuits.

Nonetheless, the executive order affects everyone around the world, both directly and indirectly.

When Bushra Ali ’17 first heard about Trump’s immigration ban, she was not surprised. “I wasn’t very shocked because I had seen it coming. Since 9/11, Muslims and citizens of Muslim-majority countries have been discriminated against during the U.S. immigration process … simply because they identify as a Muslim or their names sound similar to those blacklisted as terrorists.”

As an international student of Pakistani nationality living in the United Arab Emirates, Ali is not directly affected by the immigration ban. Coming to the U.S., she was surprised by the issues surrounding diversity in this country. “I think that a very rosy picture [about American diversity] is painted to the rest of the world that isn’t necessarily true,” Ali said. Despite these problems, Ali is encouraged by the responses from disadvantaged groups. “I’m deeply inspired by underprivileged communities that have fought over the years and continue to fight for their rights and liberation in the U.S.”

Omar Kawam ’20 was frustrated by the executive order. “I am not directly affected by the ban, but I am disappointed by how some people don’t think that the law, which has separated many families, is legitimate,” Kawam said. “It is relieving to know that some parts of the government are against this order, but the legislation’s reality is very scary.”

Kawam is of mostly Syrian origin. Being born and raised in New Jersey has allowed Kawam to fully understand what it means to be a Muslim-American. “I attended an Islamic school for 14 years,” Kawam said. “My teachers, peers and community taught me to recognize and take advantage of the opportunities [for living a better life] in this country. They also taught me that I must represent what Islam is all about – to love for your brother what you love for yourself.”

Ali and Kawam strongly believe that people within and outside of the College community can do something in response to the ban. “The most important thing that needs to happen now besides mobilizing, which is already happening, is to have a deeper understanding of the immigration issue,” Ali said. “[We need] to look at the history of immigration in America and realize that it’s been discriminatory for a long time. I urge people to examine this matter more critically by looking at recurring trends and not treating this issue as an isolated event.”

In addition to mobilization and self-education, Kawam affirms how unity has the capacity to dismantle hatred. “Regardless of our backgrounds, people must show solidarity against [Trump’s initiatives] by being active in social media, local politics or whatever [venue] you can to make a difference.” Kawam, in addition, believes that this change should happen at a more personal level. “We should learn to seek the humanity in the people being affected and put ourselves in their shoes.”

These contemporary challenges, however, have inspired a degree of hope. “Muslims are a part of the fabric of American society and will stand up against injustices directed towards any community regardless of its faith, color or gender,” Kawam said. “And we are happy to see many of our fellow Americans doing just that for us in this crisis.”