Spring Street Blues

Tuesday 1-31-17

9:10 a.m. Towne Field House: An officer found a lost camera and successfully located the owner.

Wednesday 2-1-17

11:37 a.m. Paresky Center: A staff member found a bottle that contained prescription medication. An officer picked up and brought it to the Campus Safety and Security (CSS) office. CSS contacted the student who came by to retrieve his prescription.

1:24 p.m. Park Street: A grounds man who was sanding the sidewalk at the intersection of Lynde Lane reported a car that drove into a telephone support wire. The driver’s rear window shattered, but there was no damage to the telephone pole and no one was injured.

7:30 p.m. Paresky Center: An officer responded to an elevator phone activation. No one was in or around the elevator.

Thursday 2-2-17

8:05 a.m. Towne Field House: Officers responded to an injured person who fell and hit her head on a bench and landed on her left knee. Village Ambulance responded and transported her to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.

11:52 a.m. Paresky Center: Officers responded to the mail room after an employee injured her back. The employee did not need medical treatment.

1.20 p.m. CSS Office: An administrative staff member came into the CSS Office looking to fill out an injury accident form, stating that she had fallen. She did not need medical treatment.

5:42 p.m. CSS Office: The Health Center requested that CSS inquire about the whereabouts of a student who they arranged to transport to a medical center in Bennington, Vt., by Village Ambulance. The ambulance driver called the Health Center asking if the student had arrived back on campus because the medical center to which the student had been transported was closed. The driver checked with the adjacent emergency room and the student was not there, and CSS confirmed that student was not in his room. At approximately 7 p.m., the Health Center found out that the student was still at the hospital and had completed surgery, so the Health Center arranged transportation for the student to return to campus.

Friday 2-3-17

12:38 a.m. Wood House: After receiving a noise complaint in the basement of Wood, officers found a small group of students dancing to loud music with no alcohol present. The students turned down the music and apologized for disturbing other residents.

4:30 p.m. Center for Development Economics Building: Officer responded a report of a bat inside the building.

9:10 p.m. Chandler Gym: Officers responded to an intrusion alarm.

Saturday 2-4-17

3:07 a.m. Bryant House: Officers responded to a bathroom for a student that had vomited. The caller reported that the student was fine but was looking for a mop to clean up the mess, and CSS called up a custodian to clean it up.

5:00 p.m. Lawrence Hall: Officers responded to the area of Lawrence Hall Drive for a report of two suspicious persons. The Williamstown Police Department (WPD) also received a complaint about this incident.

6:45 p.m. Dennet House: Officers responded to student who injured her toe.

8:02 p.m. Sawyer Library: Two students met with officers concerning a suspicious incident that occurred earlier in the Stetson/Sawyer Library around 3 p.m. It involved a male who they had never seen before who made them and several other students uncomfortable and suspicious.

10:03 p.m. Spring Street: An alumnus reported an encounter with some males driving in a pickup truck wearing masks who shouted racial slurs in his direction while he was walking in the Spring Street area. Once in a safe place, he called CSS to report the incident, and CSS reported the incident to the WPD.

10:48 p.m. Prospect House: Offiers responded to a complaint of a strong odor of cigarette smoke. The officers detected the odor, but were unable to determine the room from which it originated because the smoke dissipitated as they were investigating.

10:59 p.m. Morgan Hall: Officers responded to a noise complaint in Morgan basement and found 10-15 students in the basement area. The officers explained the noise complaint and that there was no need for everyone to leave because the number of students present and the amount of alcohol present were all within the College’s responsible party standards.

Sunday 2-5-17

12:45 a.m. Meacham Street Area: Officers responded to a report by a visiting professor that a suspicious large white truck had slowed down in front of her residence. When the vehicle got closer, it revved its engine. As she ran away, the person rolled the window down and shouted at her but she could not make out what was said. CSS also notified the WPD.

3:08 a.m. East College: Officers responded to a report of an unexpected and unwanted male student entering another student’s room. The resident identified the intruder but after speaking to the parties involved, CSS determined no malicious intent and all parties were satisfied with explanations for the incident.