Predatory behavior: Discussing consent at the College

Look at your knuckles. Are they scraped? No? Exactly. You’re not a Neanderthal. Control yourself.

This was a statement about controlling sexual urges and predation that resonated with me. Have we gained more self-control in the 40,000 years since our Neanderthal ancestors wandered the globe? From my observations at the College, it does not seem so. Sexually predatory behavior is alive and well. Just analyze the layout of Hoxsey parties; often, it’s mainly a group of women dancing in the middle of the room with a circle of men surrounding them. Occasionally, an outsider deems one of the insiders worthy of his touch, and he swoops in to catch his prey. What’s disturbing is the lack of consent and communication.

This is not just a petty complaint. I can attest from personal experience that this predatory grinding behavior is violating. Feeling the pressure on my waist and his loins pushing up on my backside alone sent a shock of anger through my body. I slapped his hand off and glared. How could anybody force such intimacy and assume consent? By the confusion on his face, I could tell this man wasn’t used to rejection. His sense of entitlement disgusted me. Within just a couple of seconds he made me feel uncomfortable and this discomfort flames within me every time I see him – but he continues to live his life normally.

The frequency of such incidents is even scarier. One of my closest friends at the College keeps a tally of how many guys have grabbed and grinded on her without consent. Since the beginning of our freshman year, she has counted over 10. And the number of guys that have actually asked to dance with her? Only two. One time, this guy at a party was so adamant on gluing himself behind my friend that I had to push him off and tell him that she was my date. It was humorously empowering at first, but the more I replayed the incident in my head, it confused me as to why I needed to create an excuse to make this guy keep his hands to himself. A simple touch can scar forever. It’s hard to convey this sense of violation to a person who has never been touched without consent before.

The closest comparison I can concoct to convey this feeling of violation is the following: imagine yourself surrounded by a swarm of mosquitos, biting and gnawing at your skin. They suck the blood out of you for their own selfish motives and without consideration of your well-being. Your body is swelling and you keep swatting and yelling at them to stop, but they continue. The incessant vibration in your ear and the persistent jabs of their tube-like mouths don’t stop no matter how hard you yell. What are they doing to your body? It’s YOUR body, yet they seem to engulf it and control it in its entirety. You feel helpless. Your swats injure you even further because the mosquitos just bite back. You need to be strategic about ridding yourself of this swarm, even though you didn’t ask for it. The worst part about this comparison is that the humans that inflict this feeling of violation have a morally driven conscience, unlike mosquitos.

I believe that grinding culture really does have its roots in values specific to our generation, such as instant gratification and the lack of emphasis on face-to-face communication. It’s not surprising that globalization, technological advances and the prominence of social media produce a party culture that allows for unconsented grinding to occur. Grinding seems to fulfill a tendency for instant gratification. I don’t mean to say that there is anything wrong with grinding, but a problem does arise when we become so addicted to Tinder or hiding our faces behind iMessage that we become disconnected from in-person communication. This may be one of the factors in why it seems hard for people to ask others to dance with them rather than jumping right into it without consent. Not only is consent mandatory, but it seems especially courageous in an age when such direct communication isn’t practiced. In this light, predatory behavior is cowardly and reflects the internal insecurities of the perpetrator.

Don’t get me wrong, I completely condone grinding as long as it involves consent. My point is that forceful grinding without consent is one of the micro-aggressions which occurs so frequently and casually here and proves the presence of predatory behavior at the College. It’s an occurrence that happens casually in front of our own eyes and to people we interact with daily. Complacency with such behavior normalizes and perpetuates rape culture. Awareness of such micro-aggressions is the first step in changing our complacency with rape culture. Just observe.

The Neanderthal within us hasn’t fully subsided. Our knuckles are still scraped.

Eman Ali ’20 is from Coral Gables, Fla. She lives in Williams.