Pay cap forces students to modify employment

The first part of this series addressed the College’s claims regarding why it imposes a limit on how much its students may earn each year and how that policy is maintained and enforced. This second and final part considers this policy in the context of how the College’s peer institutions treat student earnings and discusses how some students plan their employment around the pay cap.

The Department of Education mandates that no student can receive a financial aid award that exceeds his or her demonstrated need, as determined by the financial aid office at that student’s institution. Accordingly, in addition to the principled basis for why the College maintains a cap on how much its students may earn, the administration asserts that the cap is a function of federal regulations. “There is no regulatory federal cap on the number of hours students can work,” Director of Financial Aid Paul Boyer ’77 said. “[Instead,] actual earnings must stay within the over-award regulations set by the Dept. of Education … [and] individual over-award concerns … are handled on a case-by-case basis.” This notion, though, that the federal government is responsible for keeping the College’s “institutional expectation” for earnings at its current level is belied by the student employment earning policies of peer institutions.

Within the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), only the College and Wesleyan set a specific monetary limit on how much their students can earn. Wesleyan’s across-the-board earnings limit of $2750 is 10 percent greater than the cap at the College and, unlike the policy at the College, allows for first-years to earn as much as upperclassmen over the course of the academic year.

The College’s other peer institutions rely more on setting high limits on the amount any student can work independent of financial aid status while remaining honest and transparent about the role of Federal Work Study (FWS) funds — money provided by the federal government to subsidize jobs for about 40 percent of the College’s financial aid students — in supporting student employment. Trinity, for example, generally requires that its students not work more than 15 hours a week and emphasizes that “if a student’s earnings exceed their allotted Work-Study … their employer will now be responsible for 100 [percent] of the wage rate,” according to Trinity’s financial aid office. A student’s employer may reduce a student’s hours or terminate his or her position if the respective office is unwilling to foot the full bill for that student’s labor once the FWS funds are depleted. In effect, an office will keep paying a student beyond how much FWS subsidizes his or her wage if the student is “worth it” and the department has the necessary resources. Save for the specific hour cap, this policy is effectively the one maintained at Connecticut College and Tufts.

All other schools in the NESCAC enforce some kind of weekly cap on hours without including the specific stipulation on FWS subsidization. Amherst, Bates, Bowdoin and Middlebury all assert that a student can work no more than 20 hours in any week regardless of his or her financial aid status. Colby sets a lower weekly limit of 12 hours but does, in special circumstances, allow for students to work an additional three hours in any week when their employers require the extra assistance. Given the minimum wage at each school, the “translated” earnings limits for students at these institutions are significantly higher than the cap at the College. To that extent that explicit policy is concerned, the College sets the strictest limits on how much its students can make from college-sponsored employment during the academic year.

Only a small share of the College’s students will run up against the conflicting nature of the pay cap. According to Boyer, roughly 12 percent of aided students — about six percent of all students at the College — earned above the pay cap in the 2015-2016 academic year, with no comparable data available for non-aided students. Many of these students are on track to over-earn only slightly and late enough in the year that Financial Aid responds by simply “adjusting their cost of attendance … and subsequently [increasing] their campus employment expectation,” Boyer said.

Yet the pay cap can still have a serious impact on students’ lives at the College. Sam Swire ’17.5, who works as the personnel manager of Goodrich Coffee Bar, has had to underreport his hours at Goodrich considerably to prevent over-earning and Human Resources forcing the coffee bar to fire a consequential employee. “I definitely do not report all of the hours that I work,” Swire said. “If I did, I would have hit the pay cap by the end of [fall] semester. [Overall,] I’ll report between 65-75 percent of my hours this year.”

To help make up for the earnings managers like Swire may not receive, generations of Goodrich managerial teams have had to resort to taking from Goodrich’s supply as an alternate form of compensation, snagging extra bagels or Odwallas where they can. “That’s a lot of how managers currently and in the past — for about five years or so — have compensated themselves,” Swire said. “It’s still not the same … The College gets a lot of things right in terms of thinking about what its students want. However, telling a student what their work ethic is and how they want to go about their time at Williams doesn’t make any sense because the student is going to do what they want to do if the work is fulfilling for them.” For Swire, free coffee only goes so far as a form of payment.

Other students have lost work opportunities or had to seek them outside of the College’s purview as a result of the pay cap. Chelsea Thomeer ’17, who worked as a full-time teaching assistant (TA) last semester, was prevented from taking on additional work as a notetaker — a position which requires little time beyond attending a class in which she was already enrolled — as a result of the College’s policy. “When I went to ask about [the notetaking job],” Thomeer said, “Academic Resources said that having both jobs [TA and notetaker] would likely put me over my pay cap for the semester [and] I’d have much rather been a TA than a note taker.” Diego Gonzalez ’18, fearing over-earning through campus employment, opted to pursue a job opportunity in North Adams, Mass., running an after-school program for children interested in computer science. “I’ve had to stop pursuing [getting] multiple jobs on campus because of the pay cap,” Gonzalez said. “Last semester, I decided to get a job in North Adams to get around this. This was a huge hassle; I had to go back and forth between Williamstown and North Adams multiple times a week. I wish I could have just worked on campus at the jobs I could have gotten.”

The College continuously emphasizes principled arguments about the role of students bring primarily academic in the establishment and maintenance of its pay cap. The philosophical merit of those arguments or lack thereof rests beyond the consideration of this series, but their value is contingent on the fair, equitable and compassionate maintenance of the policies the College promotes, an enduring issue for the parties responsible for overseeing student employment and enforcing the pay cap.