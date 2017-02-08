Education and dialogue: Lessons in political discourse in the age of Trump

We are all guilty of the impulse to accept and argue for the simple answer even if it is wrong, but that is why we are at a place like the College – to learn the various viewpoints in the world, both in and outside the classroom. The moment we understand different perspectives is when we realize that we are all human beings, whatever our disagreements may be. Each of us has a unique set of experiences that makes us who we are with the opinions we have.

The purpose of an education at the College is to help explore such complexity in arguments. President Adam Falk once said that “the goal of our graduates is to have a comfort with complexity and ambiguity in the world.” It follows that this skill would be useful for navigating the world’s biggest challenges that do not even exist yet (hoorah for the liberal arts!).

Yet on this very campus, I have seen the same people who talk of unity casually laugh down and dismiss blue-collar workers without college degrees, only to be in complete shock when Donald Trump was elected president. I have seen people shift from evidence-based arguments to personal attacks as soon as they feel the other side “just doesn’t get it.” I have seen both sides of the “Uncomfortable Learning” debate denigrate the other. These examples perhaps exemplify the College as the type of college President Barack Obama referred to in fall of 2015: “I don’t agree with that either — that you when you become students at colleges, you have to be coddled and protected from different points of view. Anybody who comes to speak to you and you disagree with, you should have an argument with them, but you shouldn’t silence them.”

It is important to note most of these personal criticisms or unfair attacks I refer to were all published online, whether they are in the form of passive aggressive Facebook comments or national media outlets. They are published by the same people who proudly post about love for one another on their Facebook feeds, but fail to practice what they preach. Whenever I reached out to individuals who went beyond respectful debate by attacking people’s fundamental beliefs, I asked if we could meet in-person s0 I could hear their elaborations. Their answer was always silence. It is easy for people to say whatever they want behind a screen; rarely do they have the same guts to sit down, look people in the eye and start talking.

Let me qualify my statements before proceeding. By no means do I imply we are obligated to engage with each other in dialogue if the other side makes statements meant to incite violence on groups of any kind or fails to treat others as human beings. My opinion also does not mean I am against protests. In fact, I am all for them. Every advancement in rights throughout world history would not have occurred without protest. What I am instead trying to get at is that we should take advantage of what the College has to offer, which we may never have again: the chance to get to know people beyond your comfort zone in meaningful ways.

At the end of the day, time is not going to stop for you. Society is going to keep on ticking along. You can choose to complain about nobody understanding you. Or you can decide to reject the status quo, acknowledge that change does not happen overnight and look for productive conversations sitting face-to-face with people with whom you disagree. The one thing you will have constant around you for the next few years (or months, congratulations to seniors!) is the purple bubble filled with 2200 unique individuals that is as diverse as you can get. You will likely never again have access or reason to engage with such a diverse population of human beings in your life. This message is not limited to just a few students. All of us have the responsibility as Ephs to take advantage of the opportunities afforded to us that most people will never have. Do not throw away your shot.

So why am I writing this now? Was it President Trump’s inauguration? A thought in-the-works since the election? Last year’s arguments around Uncomfortable Learning? The fact that conversations around how to disagree and promote diverse perspectives only come in times of crises or major events speaks for itself. There is not enough dialogue. And really, what better time to emphasize learning different perspectives than in a time of unprecedented polarization across the country?

In the spirit of this point, feel free to reach out and talk with me if you think I had a viewpoint I missed – I look forward to chatting.

Bum Shik Kim ’19 is from Palisades Park, N.J. He lives in Thompson.