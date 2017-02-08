Defending the environmental strategy: On the effectiveness of the College’s renewable energy plan

In September of 2015, President Adam Falk and the Board of Trustees announced that the College would achieve carbon neutrality by the end of 2020, first by reducing energy use and investing in renewable energy, and then by purchasing offsets to account for the remainder of our carbon footprint. Many disagree with the College’s decision to pursue carbon neutrality and not divestment, and such discussions about institutional priorities are important and productive. However, I have also heard opinions that the College is failing to achieve its carbon neutrality goals. In actuality, the College is making strong progress towards achieving its aggressive goals. Furthermore, the decisions the College has made as it pursues carbon neutrality reflect a pragmatic and innovative approach to sustainability and carbon accounting that is unique among our peer institutions.

As an intern at the Zilkha Center for Enviromental Initiatives, I have learned from the talented and devoted group of people working behind the scenes about how to implement sustainability projects at the College. I’ve also heard many express curiosity, confusion and skepticism about the College’s progress.

These sentiments are understandable because much of the work occurring involves behind-the-scenes infrastructural upgrades. In order to make the switch to renewable energy, the College needs to build a sizable renewable energy plant, which is a complex, multi-year process. I understand the skepticism surrounding the College’s efforts, but I’ve found that many concerns don’t represent the reality of how the College is addressing climate change. In this op-ed, I will explain why I have high confidence in the College’s sustainability plans and attempt to correct some misconceptions I have heard about the ongoing process.

There is no strict definition for the term “carbon neutral,” but having committed to achieving that standard, the College needs to adopt a definition that reflects the impact we want to have on the world. Middlebury recently declared itself carbon neutral after placing a forest it owns in a conservation trust. Middlebury still emits greenhouse gases, and its forest has existed for hundreds of years — the earth’s atmospheric makeup will not change because Middlebury signed a contract and placed its forest in conservation. Pursuing this approach enabled Middlebury to label itself as carbon neutral without actually contributing to the global effort to curb climate change. In a recent Zilkha Center newsletter, Director Amy Johns ’98 thoughtfully laid out the College’s approach, which prioritizes actually reducing emissions, instead of simply finding the cheapest way to claim carbon neutrality.

To implement the College’s specific understanding of carbon neutrality, we are in the process of designing a renewable energy plant that will power 100 percent of campus electricity needs. Most buildings on campus with suitable roofs already have solar panels installed, but powering the entire campus will require a much larger facility. Consultants hired by the College are working to identify a suitable location in the region. The facility may use wind, solar PV or some blend of technologies. The College is also investigating making upgrades to electrical systems on campus, which will enable the campus to participate more sustainably in the electric grid.

Underlying the College’s renewable energy procurement process is a desire to maximize the benefits of the facility. The project will offset our carbon footprint, but an ideal project could have a much greater impact than simply making the College’s own electricity carbon-free. A well-planned facility could stimulate the local economy, incorporate new and innovative technologies, interface dynamically with the regional electric grid and encourage nearby businesses to invest in their own renewable energy facilities. Such a project could provide research opportunities for students and serve as a model for other colleges. Not all renewable energy projects are created equal, and the College is seeking to do more than simply generate electricity. Investigation and planning is well underway, with the goal of having an operational facility by 2020.

The College has a responsibility to eliminate our carbon footprint as quickly as possible, and an opportunity to play a leadership role in paving the way for other institutions to make similar reductions. The College’s sustainability program is not perfect, and it’s important that students and faculty continue to push the institution to meaningfully contribute to global efforts to curb climate change. Because most of our energy still comes from carbon-intensive sources, it’s natural that some might feel frustrated or skeptical about the College’s efforts thus far. However, the work that members of staff and administration are doing demonstrates that the College’s decision to become carbon neutral is not simply a publicity stunt. In his Sept. 2015 email, President Falk promised “a plan that addresses climate change in a way that’s worthy of Williams” — the progress the College is making, albeit often behind the scenes, indicates that the College is genuinely committed to delivering that promise.

